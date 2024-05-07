4-star Gamecocks basketball signee not coming to South Carolina after all

Trent Noah is leaving South Carolina before he even steps on campus.

Noah, a four-star men’s basketball prospect from Baxter, Kentucky, was one of South Carolina’s biggest signings for the Class of 2024. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound forward committed to the Gamecocks in October and signed his National Letter of Intent (NLI) a month later.

But on Monday, Noah announced he was granted a release from his NLI and will reopen his recruitment “with hopes of pursuing basketball opportunaties closer to home,” he wrote.

“I appreciate coach (Lamont) Paris’ genuine investment in me, both on and off the court,” Noah added, “and his compassion and professionalism during this process.”