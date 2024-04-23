30 prospects in 30 days: South Carolina’s Xavier Legette has ideal mix of skills for NFL

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The wide receivers in this year’s draft class have different strengths. Some have blazing speed, some have ideal size, some have great hands. Xavier Legette has all that and more.

Marvin Harrison, Jr., Malik Nabors, and Rome Odunze are considered the top three receivers in the draft and then the debate begins when you get to number four. Does Xavier Legette believe he’s being overlooked in this loaded wide receiver draft class?

“It really doesn’t bother me at all because I think highly of myself as well,” Legette said. “What includes me is just being fast and my size and my ability to move. I feel like everyone is seeing that and I feel like that’s what is having me in the talks.”

Legette put up huge numbers at South Carolina last season –71 catches, over 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns.

There are so many things to like about him as a prospect and a player who could become a gamechanger in the NFL but there is one concern. He’s a late bloomer. Until last season, he had never caught more than 18 passes or had over 200 yards in a season.

Xavier Legette is projected to be a second round pick and could end up being the steal of the draft.

