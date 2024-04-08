3-round Jets 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Gang Green gets Aaron Rodgers an offensive tackle and wide receiver

The NFL Draft is fast approaching. We decided to take another stab at a three-round mock draft in anticipation of the big event.

What could be in store for the Jets?

Let’s get to it.

First Round, No. 10

The pick: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

What they’re saying: A toolsy two-year starter with loads of potential, Fashanu is still learning to be less mechanical and more instinctive with his play. At this point, he could impose his traits upon most collegiate opponents and stack the deck in his favor. As a pro, he will need to play with better control and more consistent technique to prevent being countered and beaten by NFL talent. There is still room to get bigger and stronger, but he’s already playing with good focus and drive as a run blocker. Issues with footwork and landmarks can be corrected with more coaching. He’s long and has really effective recovery agility to help keep his quarterback clean, but inconsistent pass slides and excessive leaning could make things harder than they need to be early on. Overall, the work ethic, traits and tape make it easier to project Fashanu’s continued improvement into a very good left tackle. - NFL.com draft profile

Why was he the pick? The talk will be for the Jets to snag Georgia tight end Brock Bowers or one of the top-tier receivers (assuming an inevitable run on quarterbacks pushes one down). That would be the splashy pick, but in this case, not the smart one. The Jets' offensive line looks significantly improved on paper, but there are so many injury concerns with the guys they’re relying on. Tyron Smith hasn’t played a full season since 2015 while 33-year-old Morgan Moses’ body started breaking down for the Ravens last year. The Jets only two contingency plans at the moment are Carter Warren and Max Mitchell. Is that whom you want to trust with Aaron Rodgers’ health?

Fashanu isn’t just just an elite-level contingency plan for this season. He’s the Jets’ long-term answer moving forward. Remember: Both Moses and Smith are on one-year deals. Fashanu will be the Jets’ answer 2025 and beyond.

Third round, No. 72

The pick: Devontez Walker, WR, UNC

What they’re saying: All-day vertical target with long, linear frame and impressive build-up speed to win the footrace. Walker is a tale of two receivers. He’s a long strider who will excel running go routes, posts, corners and over routes. When he’s allowed to maintain play speed and keep his feet moving, he’s fine. When he’s asked to get in and out of breaks or make tighter turns, his lack of short-area footwork and route acumen make him substantially easier to cover. Walker showed drastic improvement making the combat catch, but the jury is still out on whether he’s physical enough to do it as a pro. He’s a Day 2 field-stretcher for West Coast offenses looking to create explosive opportunities in the passing game. - NFL.com draft profile

Why was he the pick? You can never have too many playmakers and Walker gives the Jets another. Mike Williams is a big-bodied vertical player, but he’s more someone who out-physicals guys. Walker is a blazer, evident by his 4.36-second, 40-yard dash. He’s going to take some time to develop, but from Day 1 he can contribute as a go-ball guy. Outside Williams, whose health is a concern, the Jets don’t have that player on their roster.