Panthers waive 3 UDFAs after Saturday’s rookie minicamp outing

The Carolina Panthers parted ways with seven players after Saturday’s outing of rookie minicamp.

According to team reporter Kassidy Hill, the following undrafted free agents have been waived:

Tight end Kevin Foelsch (New Haven)

Outside linebacker Darius Hodges (Tulane)

Cornerback DeShawn Gaddie Jr. (Ole Miss)

Carolina also declined to sign any of the four tryout players they invited to the minicamp. Those players include quarterback Sean Chambers (Montana State), guard Greg Anderson (Monmouth), guard Justin Shaffer and kicker Rory Beggan—who spoke with reporters earlier this afternoon.

“I’ve been known as a kicker, a free-taker, back in Ireland in Gaelic football,” said Beggan, who got his chance through the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program. “I’m a goalkeeper, so a lot of my time is kicking a ball. So it’s transferred nicely over into this sport. I know there’s definitely improvements to be made, but I feel like I do belong in places like this.”

