3 Patriots players placed on PUP list ahead of training camp

The New England Patriots are set to open training camp this week with at least three players on the physically unable to perform list.

Offensive guard Michael Onwenu, safety/special-teamer Cody Davis and defensive tackle Justus Tavai were all placed on the PUP list ahead of the first week of practice.

Onwenu potentially missing time is a tough blow considering he’s the best offensive lineman on the team. Pro Football Focus ranked him among the best guards in the league last season. He missed all of the spring practices after undergoing ankle surgery in the offseason.

The Patriots could have to lean on rookies Jake Andrews, Sidy Sow and Atonio Mafi until Onwenu is back on his feet.

Meanwhile, Davis has been a key special teams contributor, and Tavai, who is the brother of Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai, is an undrafted rookie that was re-signed by the team in June after initially being released.

The next-man-up mentality is already in full effect for the Patriots before the helmets and shoulder pads come on.

