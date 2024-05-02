3 Giants ranked among top-100 picks of 2024 NFL draft

Three players selected by the New York Giants in last week’s NFL draft — or half of the team’s 2024 draft class — are among ESPN’s top-100 picks considered ‘steals and fits’.

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, selected sixth overall, was analyst Matt Miller’s fourth-best pick in this year’s draft.

Some will knock the Giants for not drafting a quarterback or offensive tackle at No. 6 overall, but both positions would have been reaches on my board. Instead, the Giants selected my No. 4 overall player in Nabers, who should be the team’s WR1 from the jump. With the explosive receiver on board, the team can fully evaluate Daniel Jones and Drew Lock at quarterback before potentially making a change at the position in the 2025 draft/offseason.

Second-round selection, safety Tyler Nubin of Minnesota, was ranked 56th.

When starter Xavier McKinney left in free agency for the Packers, it was obvious the Giants would target a safety at some point in the draft. Nubin has All-American ball skills (13 career picks) and proved during his college career that he can read the eyes of quarterbacks and then use his range to attack the ball. He’s a classic center-fielder free safety who should top the team’s depth chart in Week 1.

Fourth-round pick, Penn State tight end Theo Johnson, was ranked 69th overall by Miller.

It was very wise of the Giants to grab more options at tight end, and Johnson had flashes on tape throughout his career that would make you think he’s a future NFL starter. If the Giants can coach him up, he could be a steal. He caught seven touchdowns last season.

The team’s other three picks — cornerback Dru Phillips of Kentucky, Purdue running back Tyrone Tracy and UCLA linebacker Darius Muasau — did not make the list.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire