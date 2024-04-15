After 3 big wins, Scottie Scheffler greatly extends lead on Rory McIlroy in world rankings

Scottie Scheffler has increased his lead atop the Official World Golf Ranking to a significant margin, thanks to a torrid stretch.

The Masters champion is now nearly double the points average of world No. 2 Rory McIlroy. Scheffler stands at 13.99 while McIlroy is at 7.65.

The difference between the two is almost the same as that between McIlroy and world No. 83 Rasmus Hojgaard.

Scheffler has won three huge tournaments in six weeks: the signature Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players and the Masters. Ahead of Bay Hill, he was only 1.18 average points ahead of McIlroy.

While Scheffler further cemented his status as the world's best, other players made some OWGR moves with their performances at Augusta National.

Ludvig Åberg finished alone in second and climbed from ninth to seventh. Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood and Collin Morikawa tied for third. Homa went 11th to ninth; Fleetwood 13th to 11th; Morikawa 20th to 13th.

LIV Golf’s Cam Smith and Bryson DeChambeau tied for sixth. Smith jumped 16 spots to 52nd. DeChambeau climbed 100 positions to 110th.

Tiger Woods, who made the cut but finished in last place, went from 959th to 784th.