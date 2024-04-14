Boom X2! Texas A&M has landed a huge commitment from 2025 four-star quarterback Husan Longstreet out of Corona, California, who, until announcing his commitment on Sunday, was the top uncommitted signal caller in the class thus far.

Even though Longstreet was a favorite to land with the Aggies over the last two months or so after taking several visits since February, the Auburn Tigers attempted to close in earlier this month after the incoming senior attended the Tiger's spring game last weekend.

However, Longstreet's close connection with new Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko and offensive coordinator Collin Klein likely sealed the deal in the last couple of days, as A&M's encouraging future on offense was just too intriguing not to be a part of.

With one of the strongest arms in the 2025 class, Longstreet's memorable 2023 junior season at Centennial HS in Corona (CA) included 3,013 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions through the air, including 645 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

According to On3, Longstreet is currently positioned as the 51st-ranked prospect in the 2025 cycle, the sixth-ranked quarterback, and the second-ranked prospect in California.

https://twitter.com/swiltfong_/status/1779617377002442847?s=61&t=QuSVcKs-0WmieBcqXCf83g

Joining 2025 four-star offensive tackle Marcus Garcia, Longstreet is now the seventh commit in Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 2025 4-star QB Husan Longstreet has committed to Texas A&M