2025 4-star linebacker Tarvos Alford commits to Ohio State football
Ohio State continued to build its 2025 defense Saturday.
Four-star linebacker Tarvos Alford announced his commitment to Ohio State, joining five-star cornerbacks Devin Sanchez and Na'eem Offord, four-star defensive end Zahir Mathis, four-star cornerback Blake Woodby, three-star linebacker Eli Lee and four-star defensive lineman London Merritt, who committed to the Buckeyes Friday, in the class.
Alford picked Ohio State over programs such as Miami and Florida State.
Alford, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker out of Vero Beach, Florida, is ranked as the No. 63 player in the country according to 247Sports' composite rankings. Alford is also the No. 8 linebacker and No. 8 player out of Florida.
Alford camped at Ohio State the summer before his junior season after receiving an OSU offer in April. Alford returned to Columbus for the Buckeyes' 38-3 win against Michigan State Nov. 11.
Alford has his official visit with Ohio State scheduled for May 31-June 2. Despite his commitment, Alford is expected to take official visits with Miami and Florida State.
Alford is Ohio State's seventh top-100 commit from the 2025 class, joining Sanchez, Offord Mathis, four-star quarterback Tavien St. Clair, Woodby and four-star offensive tackle Carter Lowe.
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Tarvos Alford, 2025 4-star linebacker, commits to Ohio State