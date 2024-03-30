2025 4-star linebacker Tarvos Alford commits to Ohio State football

Ohio State continued to build its 2025 defense Saturday.

Four-star linebacker Tarvos Alford announced his commitment to Ohio State, joining five-star cornerbacks Devin Sanchez and Na'eem Offord, four-star defensive end Zahir Mathis, four-star cornerback Blake Woodby, three-star linebacker Eli Lee and four-star defensive lineman London Merritt, who committed to the Buckeyes Friday, in the class.

Alford picked Ohio State over programs such as Miami and Florida State.

Alford, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker out of Vero Beach, Florida, is ranked as the No. 63 player in the country according to 247Sports' composite rankings. Alford is also the No. 8 linebacker and No. 8 player out of Florida.

Recruit Tarvos "TJ" Alford visits Ohio Stadium the day of the Ohio State, Michigan State football game on Nov. 11, 2023.

Alford camped at Ohio State the summer before his junior season after receiving an OSU offer in April. Alford returned to Columbus for the Buckeyes' 38-3 win against Michigan State Nov. 11.

Alford has his official visit with Ohio State scheduled for May 31-June 2. Despite his commitment, Alford is expected to take official visits with Miami and Florida State.

Alford is Ohio State's seventh top-100 commit from the 2025 class, joining Sanchez, Offord Mathis, four-star quarterback Tavien St. Clair, Woodby and four-star offensive tackle Carter Lowe.

