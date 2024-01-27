Carter Lowe is committed to Ohio State 2025 recruiting class. Here's what it means

Ohio State has started to build its offensive line in the 2025 recruiting class.

Carter Lowe, a four-star tackle out of Toledo, joined the Buckeyes' 2025 class Saturday, picking Ohio State over programs such as Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Michigan.

Here's what Lowe's commitment means for Ohio State in the 2025 class.

What does Carter Lowe's commitment mean for the 2025 class?

Offensive line recruit Carter Lowe, a 2025 prospect out of the Toledo area who is deciding between Ohio State and Michigan, attends the Buckeyes' game against Western Kentucky on Sept. 16, 2023.

Ohio State has started to build its 2025 offensive line.

After landing four offensive linemen in the 2024 class — Ian Moore, Gabe Vansickle, Devontae Armstrong and Deontae Armstrong — the Buckeyes started with a four-star offensive tackle from Toledo: OSU's 12th in-state offensive line commit in the Ryan Day era.

But Lowe is not just any offensive line win for Ohio State's 2025 class.

Lowe, a 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive tackle out of Toledo, is the highest-rated offensive line commitment Ohio State has landed since Donovan Jackson in 2021.

Lowe shows Ohio State's pitch is working, one that was continued in Lowe's most recent visit to Columbus Jan. 19-21 by quarterback commitment Tavien St. Clair, and one the class hopes continues with prospects such as four-star tight end Nate Roberts.

What does Carter Lowe's commitment mean for Justin Frye?

Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive line coach Justin Frye watches warm ups prior to the NCAA football game at Indiana University Memorial Stadium. Ohio State won 23-3.

Lowe is the biggest commitment of Justin Frye's Ohio State career.

In 2023 and 2024, Ohio State has landed two top-10 linemen: Luke Montgomery — who was also the No. 1 Ohio offensive lineman in the 2023 class — and Moore. But with Frye, Ohio State has not landed an offensive lineman better than No. 92 overall in the country.

That changes with Lowe, who is the No. 79 player in the 2025 class overall, and was pursued by many of the top college football programs in the country.

But in 2025, Frye seems to be hoping Lowe is only the start.

In the days leading up to Lowe's commitment, Ohio State coaches were traversing the country recruiting players such as five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. out of Charlotte, North Carolina and four-star offensive tackle Micah DuBose out of Mobile, Alabama.

Ohio State is not done. And, while Frye gets a win with Lowe, he remains in the hunt for his first five-star commitment during his OSU tenure.

Could Carter Lowe start for Ohio State in 2025?

Ohio State may not have to fill many spots at offensive tackle in 2025.

Both of Ohio State's projected starting tackles in 2024 — Josh Simmons and Josh Fryar — will have one season of eligibility left in 2025. And Montgomery, if he doesn't jump either Fryar or Simmons before hand, will likely get ample opportunities for playing time as the sixth offensive lineman.

Lowe is a true offensive tackle. And behind those three players, the Buckeyes don't have much depth at tackle, with players such as George FItzpatrick, Zen Michalski, Tegra Tshabola, who could also start at guard, and Miles Walker still waiting their turn, and Deontae Armstrong coming in 2024.

Lowe could be looked at for snaps immediately if he headlines the Buckeyes' 2025 class on the offensive line.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Carter Lowe commits to OSU 2025 recruiting class. What it means