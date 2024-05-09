2025 4-star LB Noah Mikhail has announced his commitment date

Under former Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, recruiting top linebacker prospects, or in the case of current standout LB Anthony Hill, keeping them committed to the program was a significant challenge every year.

However, it looks like the trend has begun to change under the new Mike Elko regime, as the elite play of sophomore linebacker Taurean York during his 2023 freshman season has already influenced plenty of talent at the postion, to consider the Aggies, including incoming freshman backer Tristan Jernigan and Jordan Lockhart.

Within the 2025 recruiting cycle, one game continues to make waves in connection with Elko and his staff. Four-star LB Noah Mikhail is set to take an official visit to College Station on June 7. This week, it has been reported that Texas A&M defensive coordinator Jay Bateman will make an in-home visit to Mikhail on Thursday.

As he informed On3, Mikhail has announced his commitment date for Sunday, June 30, for every program outside of the Aggies competing for his commitment.

Mikhail is a tackling machine on the field, racking up 166 tackles, one sack, 15 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, and an interception on the year during his 2023 junior season at Bonita HS in La Verne, California. Oregon and USC are also finalists for his commitment.

