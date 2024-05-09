2025 4-star CB Cobey Sellers has announced his commitment time

Oh, how things change at the drop of a hat, especially in college football recruiting. Earlier this year, 2025 four-star cornerback Cobey Sellers, also a productive quarterback at Shadow Creek HS in Pearland, Texas, had been a favorite to land with Oklahoma. Still, things have rapidly changed over the last two months.

Now a predominate favorite to continue his playing career with Texas A&M, Sellers is set to announce his commitment on Saturday, May 11. As of Wednesday, Sellers has officially released a time for his announcement for every contending fan base and media members alike.

In just two days, Sellers will make his announcement at 2:00 p.m. CT., which will stream live on his YouTube page during that time.

Sellers' versatility is unquestioned, playing at quarterback, cornerback, and special teams during his 2023 junior season, throwing for 956 yards and 17 touchdowns, but only accounted for 12 tackles and a forced fumble on defense due to his offensive responsibilities.

Seller's length, speed, high football intellect, and athleticism are similar to those of current Aggies star safety Bryce Anderson, who also played quarterback in high school.

According to 247Sports, Sellers is currently positioned as a top prospect in the 2025 class, ranking 124th overall, 14th among cornerbacks, and 20th in Texas.

Jacoby Sellers' decision will come down to the Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M.

