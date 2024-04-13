2024 WNBA Mock Draft: Caitlin Clark to Indiana Fever, Angel Reese to Minnesota Lynx

With the women's NCAA tournament now behind us, all eyes turn to the 2024 WNBA Draft as college stars make the transition to the professional level.

The WNBA Draft will be the 29th draft in WNBA history. It will take place on Monday, April 15th at 7:30 p.m. at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

While Iowa phenom Caitlin Clark is the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the draft, questions remain about where stars like Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese will land. Broadcaster Meghan McKeown outlines her 2024 WNBA mock draft below.

ROUND 1

1. Indiana Fever - Caitlin Clark, Iowa

Arguably the greatest college basketball player of all-time, Clark's decision-making and ability to play in ball screens will allow her to have an immediate impact on the Fever. Clark also rebounds at a high level, which allows her to push pace in transition and find teammates in the open floor. Oh yeah, and she can score at three levels!

2. Los Angeles Sparks - Cameron Brink, Stanford

With the loss of Nneka Ogwumike to Seattle, the Sparks are in need of a dynamic, shot-blocking post player. Brink was the 2024 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. While it may take some time to adjust to the WNBA, Brink is smart and has a wide skillset and versatility offensively.

3. Chicago Sky (from Phoenix) - Rickea Jackson, Tennessee

Big, strong, athletic wing who can get to the rim, hit in the midrange, and is a capable three-point shooter. Jackson's guard skills at 6'2" make her a matchup problem. Most importantly, she can rebound at a high level. Jackson could be a nice compliment to Marina Mabrey and Diamond DeShields.

4. Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle) - Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina

At 6'7", Cardoso is unstoppable on the boards. Her ability to score down low in addition to her rebounding would be a huge add as the Sparks continue to develop their front court in the post-Nneka Ogwumike era.

5. Dallas Wings (from Chicago) - Jacy Sheldon, Ohio State

Jacy Sheldon's motor and defensive prowess has WNBA scouts excited. Dallas was the worst three-point shooting team in the league last season (31%). Sheldon brings perimeter shooting and a high basketball IQ to the table.

6. Washington Mystics - Aaliyah Edwards, UConn

Aaliyah Edwards nearly averaged a double-double her senior year at UConn (17.6ppg / 9.2rpg) and at 6'3", she has a pro-ready body. She is fundamentally sound and would likely be best available at this point in the draft.

7. Minnesota Lynx - Angel Reese, LSU

Between her rebounding, paint scoring ability, and defense, Angel Reese is the perfect get for a Lynx team that needs depth in the front court. It would also be fun to see Reese reunited with former Maryland teammate Diamond Miller.

8. Chicago Sky (from Atlanta via Los Angeles) - Dyaisha Fair, Syracuse

While this pick may shock some, the Sky need to add depth with guards who can handle the ball. Dyaisha Fair finished her career as the third leading scorer in Division I women's basketball (3,403 points). Fair is quick and can get the ball to Mabrey and DeShields.

9. Dallas Wings - Alissa Pili, Utah

The Wings need to add shooting to its roster. Alissa Pili shot 40% from beyond the arc last season. Her size and ability to spread the floor makes her an attractive pick for Dallas. She's also 6'2" and knows how to use her size to her advantage.

10. Connecticut Sun - Nika Muhl, UConn

Nika Muhl not only has experience running a team (and averaging 7.2ppg over the last two seasons), but she is also a proven on-ball defender. With a high IQ, you can literally put her anywhere on the floor. The two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year cuts down angles and stays in front of opponents. Every team in the WNBA could use depth when it comes to guards who can defend at a high level on the perimeter. Plus, the Sun led the WNBA in scoring defense last season (79ppg).

11. New York Liberty - Charisma Osborne, UCLA

Charisma Osborne is a tough scoring guard who can also defend. She's garnered back-to-back All-Pac-12 Defensive team honors. Even if she doesn't make an immediate offensive impact on the floor, her natural defensive instincts will be attractive to any team in the W. The Liberty ranked in the bottom half of the WNBA last season in turnovers forced (13) and steals (6.7).

12. Atlanta Dream (from Las Vegas, via Los Angeles) - Nyadiew Puoch, Australia

The 19-year-old can flat out get to the rim and finish. Puoch has played professionally in Australia. While she may take some time to develop, she has legitimate raw talent. Would be great for the Dream to allow her to develop with some of its top talent.

ROUND 2

1. Chicago Sky - Jessika Carter, Mississippi State

Carter stands at 6'5" and averaged nearly 15 points and 10 rebounds a game last season, earning Second Team All-SEC honors.

2. Seattle Storm - Celeste Taylor, Ohio State

The two conference defensive player of the year (ACC and Big Ten) is attractive to any pro team because of her ability to defend on the perimeter.

3. Indiana Fever - Isobel Borlase, Australia

Borlase is a guard with tremendous upside from Australia, where she has been playing professionally. She can get out and run in transition, meaning she could be a great target down the floor for Caitlin Clark.

4. Las Vegas Aces - Marquesha Davis, Ole Miss

Davis can create her own shot and is lethal in the midrange at 6'.

5. New York Liberty - Jaz Shelley, Nebraska

Shelley is an elite creator with the ball in her hands and can knock down the three. She also played with Sabrina Ionescu at Oregon.

6. Las Vegas Aces - Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech

Kitley falls into the second round because of her ACL tear, but has tremendous skill in the post. This would be a long term development pick.

7. Connecticut Sun - Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana

Holmes has elite footwork in the post and adds frontcourt depth to Connecticut.

8. Atlanta Dream - Javyn Nicholson, Georgia

The 6'2" forward averaged nearly 17 points and 9 rebounds in the SEC last season.

9. Washington Mystics - Taiyanna Jackson, Kansas

At 6'6", Jackson averaged a double-double this season for the Jayhawks (12.6ppg and 10rpg) in addition to three blocks per game. She adds front court depth to Washington.

10. Connecticut Sun - Leila Lacan, France

Lacan can knock down three's, which is what the Sun need off the bench.

11. New York Liberty - Jakia Brown-Turner, Maryland

Brown-Turner put up 14 points a game for the Terps last season. A physical, strong wing that has a lot of potential.

12. Las Vegas Aces - Desi Rae Young, UNLV

Young was one of the least talked about dominant post players the last two seasons. She knows how to win at UNLV and has incredible motor rebounding.

