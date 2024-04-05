2024 PFL 1 video: Former UFC title challenger Taila Santos makes quick work of Ilara Joanne in debut

The UFC’s subtraction seems to have been quite the addition for PFL.

At 2024 PFL 1 on Thursday, former UFC title challenger Taila Santos made her promotional debut and dispatched Ilara Joanne with a rear-naked choke for the stoppage at 3:57 of Round 1.

The flyweight fight took place on the event’s prelims at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio and earned Santos six points in the regular season standings.

Check out video of the finish below (via X):

Santos (20-3) snaps a two-fight skid that included losses to Valentina Shevchenko and Erin Blanchfield. Her UFC departure surprised many, as she was months removed from a near-successful title challenge.

Joanne (11-9) falls into a three-fight skid. She was short-notice replacement for Denise Kielholtz, who withdrew days before the fight.

The up-to-the-minute 2024 PFL 1 results include:

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for 2024 PFL 1.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie