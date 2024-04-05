2024 PFL 1 video: Jena Bishop taps Chelsea Hackett with beautiful armbar

Jena Bishop left her PFL debut with six points and a victory.

At 2024 PFL 1 on Thursday at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Bishop (7-0) submitted Chelsea Hackett (4-2-1) with an armbar at 4:15 of Round 1.

The fight was the first regular season bout for the women’s flyweight division. Bishop maximized her potential points with six, as a result of the finish coming inside the first five minutes.

A Bellator import, Bishop was rising through the division when the merger between the promotion and PFL transpired. Rather than remain on the Bellator-branded events, Bishop was placed in the season format. The win Thursday is her fourth career submission.

Hackett signed with PFL in 2023 after an unsuccessful bid on Dana White’s Contender Series. She made her promotional debut in August when she submitted Ky Bennett.

