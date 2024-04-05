2024 PFL 1 results: Dakota Ditcheva, Valentin Moldavsky take leads with first-round TKOs
2024 PFL 1 (ESPN2/ESPN+) took place Thursday with women’s flyweights and heavyweights opening the regular season at Boeing Center in San Antonio.
In the main event, Ante Delija (24-6) took on former Bellator interim heavyweight champion Valentin Moldavsky (13-3), who is making his PFL debut. In addition, Bellator women’s flyweight champ Liz Carmouche (21-7) makes the transition to the PFL against Juliana Velasquez (12-3), whom she has two Bellator title wins over.
Complete 2024 PFL 1 results include:
Ty Johnson vs. Bryce Meredith
Records: Johnson (13-7), Meredith (6-0)
Division: Bantamweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee: Jeff Rexroad
Result: Bryce Meredith def. Ty Johnson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Notes: This was a bantamweight showcase bout with no bearing on regular season standings
Lucas Brennan vs. Dimitre Ivy
Records: Brennan (9-1), Ivy (13-7)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee: Kerry Hatley
Result: Dimitre Ivy def. Lucas Brennan via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Notes: This was a featherweight showcase bout with no bearing on regular season standings. Brennan suffered his first loss as a professional.
Chelsea Hackett vs. Jena Bishop
Records: Hackett (4-2-1), Bishop (7-0)
Division: Women’s flyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee: Jacob Montalvo
Result: Jena Bishop def. Chelsea Hackett via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 4:15
Recap: 2024 PFL 1 video: Jena Bishop taps Chelsea Hackett with beautiful armbar
Points: Bishop, 6
Notes: Bishop jumps out in the lead of the women’s flyweight standings with a first-round submission, earning six points.
Kana Watanabe vs. Shanna Young
Records: Watanabe (13-2-1), Young (9-7)
Division: Women’s flyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee: Jeff Rexroad
Result: Kana Watanabe def. Shanna Young via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Points: Watanabe, 3
Notes: Young missed weight, resulting in an automatic loss of 1 point in the regular season standings. After losing the fight, Young sits at -1.
Steve Mowry vs. Oleg Popov
Records: Mowry (10-2-1), Popov (17-1)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee: Kerry Hatley
Result: Oleg Popov def. Steve Mowry via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 3:47
Points: Popov, 5
Taila Santos vs. Ilara Joanne
Records: Santos (20-3), Joanne (11-9)
Division: Women’s flyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee: Jacob Montalvo
Result: Taila Santos def. Ilara Joanne via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:57
Points: Santos, 6
Recap: 2024 PFL 1 video: Former UFC title challenger Taila Santos makes quick work of Ilara Joanne in debut
Notes: Santos wins her PFL debut with a first-round stoppage, joining Jena Bishop with six points. Santos finished her fight quicker and, therefore, holds the tiebreaker.
Blagoy Ivanov vs. Sergey Bilostennyi
Records: Ivanov (19-7), Bilostennyi (12-3)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee: Jeff Rexroad
Result: Sergey Bilostenniy def. Blagoy Ivanov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Points: Bilostenniy, 3
Marcelo Golm vs. Daniel James
Records: Golm (10-5), James (15-7-1)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee: Kerry Hatley
Result: Daniel James def. Marcelo Golm via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:59
Points: James, 5 (-1)
Notes: James missed weight, resulting in an automatic loss of 1 point in the regular season standings. His first round finish earned six, but with the deduction, James exits the first round with five points.
Dakota Ditcheva vs. Lisa Mauldin
Records: Ditcheva (11-0), Mauldin (6-4)
Division: Women’s flyweight
Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+
Referee: Jacob Montalvo
Result: Dakota Ditcheva def. Lisa Mauldin via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:54
Points: Ditcheva, 6
Recap: 2024 PFL 1 video: Dakota Ditcheva overwhelms Lisa Mauldin with methodical beatdown
Notes: Ditcheva matches six points for first-round stoppages with Taila Santos and Jena Bishop, but with the fastest time between the three, holds the current tiebreaker.
Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez
Records: Carmouche (21-7), Velasquez (12-3)
Division: Women’s flyweight
Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+
Referee: Jeff Rexroad
Result: Liz Carmouche def. Juliana Velasquez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Points: Carmouche, 3
Notes: Carmouche defeated Velasquez for the third time. The Bellator flyweight champion has an uphill battle ahead to make the playoffs, as three of the four other fights resulted in a first-round finish. Matchmaking did Carmouche no favors here with the toughest matchup.
Denis Goltsov vs. Linton Vassell
Records: Goltsov (33-8), Vassell (23-9)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+
Referee: Kerry Hatley
Result: Denis Goltsov def. Linton Vassell via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 3:11
Points: Goltsov, 4
Ante Delija vs. Valentin Moldavsky
Records: Delija (24-6), Moldavsky (13-3)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+
Referee: Jacob Montalvo
Result: Valentin Moldavsky def. Ante Delija via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:17
Points: Moldavsky, 6
Recap: 2024 PFL 1 video: Valentin Moldavsky lights up Ante Delija for standing TKO
Notes: Moldavsky picks up the first opening-round finish of his career, earning 6 points, which places him atop the heavyweight standings.
