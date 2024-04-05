2024 PFL 1 results: Dakota Ditcheva, Valentin Moldavsky take leads with first-round TKOs

2024 PFL 1 (ESPN2/ESPN+) took place Thursday with women’s flyweights and heavyweights opening the regular season at Boeing Center in San Antonio.

In the main event, Ante Delija (24-6) took on former Bellator interim heavyweight champion Valentin Moldavsky (13-3), who is making his PFL debut. In addition, Bellator women’s flyweight champ Liz Carmouche (21-7) makes the transition to the PFL against Juliana Velasquez (12-3), whom she has two Bellator title wins over.

Complete 2024 PFL 1 results include:

Ty Johnson vs. Bryce Meredith

Records: Johnson (13-7), Meredith (6-0)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Jeff Rexroad

Result: Bryce Meredith def. Ty Johnson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Photos: 2024 PFL 1: Best photos from San Antonio

Notes: This was a bantamweight showcase bout with no bearing on regular season standings

Lucas Brennan vs. Dimitre Ivy

Records: Brennan (9-1), Ivy (13-7)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Kerry Hatley

Result: Dimitre Ivy def. Lucas Brennan via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Photos: 2024 PFL 1: Best photos from San Antonio

Notes: This was a featherweight showcase bout with no bearing on regular season standings. Brennan suffered his first loss as a professional.

Chelsea Hackett vs. Jena Bishop

Records: Hackett (4-2-1), Bishop (7-0)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Jacob Montalvo

Result: Jena Bishop def. Chelsea Hackett via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 4:15

Recap: 2024 PFL 1 video: Jena Bishop taps Chelsea Hackett with beautiful armbar

Points: Bishop, 6

Photos: 2024 PFL 1: Best photos from San Antonio

Notes: Bishop jumps out in the lead of the women’s flyweight standings with a first-round submission, earning six points.

Kana Watanabe vs. Shanna Young

Records: Watanabe (13-2-1), Young (9-7)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Jeff Rexroad

Result: Kana Watanabe def. Shanna Young via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Points: Watanabe, 3

Photos: 2024 PFL 1: Best photos from San Antonio

Notes: Young missed weight, resulting in an automatic loss of 1 point in the regular season standings. After losing the fight, Young sits at -1.

Steve Mowry vs. Oleg Popov

Records: Mowry (10-2-1), Popov (17-1)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Kerry Hatley

Result: Oleg Popov def. Steve Mowry via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 3:47

Points: Popov, 5

Photos: 2024 PFL 1: Best photos from San Antonio

Taila Santos vs. Ilara Joanne

Records: Santos (20-3), Joanne (11-9)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Jacob Montalvo

Result: Taila Santos def. Ilara Joanne via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:57

Points: Santos, 6

Recap: 2024 PFL 1 video: Former UFC title challenger Taila Santos makes quick work of Ilara Joanne in debut

Photos: Taila Santos def. Ilara Joanne at 2024 PFL 1: Best photos

Notes: Santos wins her PFL debut with a first-round stoppage, joining Jena Bishop with six points. Santos finished her fight quicker and, therefore, holds the tiebreaker.

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Sergey Bilostennyi

Records: Ivanov (19-7), Bilostennyi (12-3)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Jeff Rexroad

Result: Sergey Bilostenniy def. Blagoy Ivanov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Points: Bilostenniy, 3

Photos: 2024 PFL 1: Best photos from San Antonio

Marcelo Golm vs. Daniel James

Records: Golm (10-5), James (15-7-1)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Kerry Hatley

Result: Daniel James def. Marcelo Golm via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:59

Points: James, 5 (-1)

Photos: 2024 PFL 1: Best photos from San Antonio

Notes: James missed weight, resulting in an automatic loss of 1 point in the regular season standings. His first round finish earned six, but with the deduction, James exits the first round with five points.

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Lisa Mauldin

Records: Ditcheva (11-0), Mauldin (6-4)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+

Referee: Jacob Montalvo

Result: Dakota Ditcheva def. Lisa Mauldin via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:54

Points: Ditcheva, 6

Recap: 2024 PFL 1 video: Dakota Ditcheva overwhelms Lisa Mauldin with methodical beatdown

Photos: Dakota Ditcheva def. Lisa Mauldin at 2024 PFL 1: Best photos

Notes: Ditcheva matches six points for first-round stoppages with Taila Santos and Jena Bishop, but with the fastest time between the three, holds the current tiebreaker.

Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez

Records: Carmouche (21-7), Velasquez (12-3)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+

Referee: Jeff Rexroad

Result: Liz Carmouche def. Juliana Velasquez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Points: Carmouche, 3

Photos: Liz Carmouche def. Juliana Velasquez at 2024 PFL 1: Best photos

Notes: Carmouche defeated Velasquez for the third time. The Bellator flyweight champion has an uphill battle ahead to make the playoffs, as three of the four other fights resulted in a first-round finish. Matchmaking did Carmouche no favors here with the toughest matchup.

Denis Goltsov vs. Linton Vassell

Records: Goltsov (33-8), Vassell (23-9)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+

Referee: Kerry Hatley

Result: Denis Goltsov def. Linton Vassell via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 3:11

Points: Goltsov, 4

Photos: 2024 PFL 1: Best photos from San Antonio

Ante Delija vs. Valentin Moldavsky

Records: Delija (24-6), Moldavsky (13-3)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+

Referee: Jacob Montalvo

Result: Valentin Moldavsky def. Ante Delija via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:17

Points: Moldavsky, 6

Recap: 2024 PFL 1 video: Valentin Moldavsky lights up Ante Delija for standing TKO

Photos: Valentin Moldavsky def. Ante Delija at 2024 PFL 1: Best photos

Notes: Moldavsky picks up the first opening-round finish of his career, earning 6 points, which places him atop the heavyweight standings.

