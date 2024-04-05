2024 PFL 1 video: Dakota Ditcheva overwhelms Lisa Mauldin with methodical beatdown

Dakota Ditcheva continues to live up to the hype.

The winner of the 2023 PFL Europe series, Ditcheva (11-0) proved she was more than ready for the step up given into the 2024 PFL regular season. Thursday at 2024 PFL 1, Ditcheva dismantled opponent Lisa Mauldin (6-4) for a TKO stoppage at : of Round 1.

Mauldin did her best to survive multiple flurries from Ditcheva, but a body shot eventually marked the beginning of the end. Mauldin covered up as Ditcheva swarmed and referee Jacob Montalvo stepped in.

The win earns Ditcheva six points in the women’s flyweight standings.

-4500 favorite Dakota Ditcheva mauled Lisa Mauldin to move to 11-0 in her #PFLRegularSeason debut. 🎥 @PFLMMA pic.twitter.com/3Z7UgBsaqb — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 5, 2024

Ditcheva, 25, punched her ticket into the PFL regular season with three wins in the PFL Europe tournament. In 11 professional appearances, Ditcheva has 10 finishes, including nine knockouts.

Mauldin, 33, was undefeated under the PFL banner with wins over Helen Peralta and Desiree Yanez.

The up-to-the-minute 2024 PFL 1 results include:

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for 2024 PFL 1.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie