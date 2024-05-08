2024 NFL schedule release for Colts and all teams set for May 15th

The Indianapolis Colts’ 2024 schedule – along with the rest of the NFL – will be released on May 15th at 8:00 PM ET, according to Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal.

We already know who the Colts opponents are going to be in 2024 and which teams they’ll face at home versus on the road, but the sequence of those games is what we will find out during the schedule reveal.

Home

Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears

Away

Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos

When the schedule is released, beyond who the opponents are, there are a few key elements to look for that can impact the difficulty of a team’s schedule, including:

– When is the bye week?

– The longest stretch of road games

– The longest stretch of home games

– Number of primetime games

– How many air miles are traveled

– Number of home games in that final month

– Any difficult stretches of games against top-tier competition

Back in April, Sharp Football Analysis released its strength-of-schedule rankings for the 2024 NFL season, and by their projections, the Colts have the seventh-easiest schedule this season on paper.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire