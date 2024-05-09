2024 NFL draft: Bills receive ‘B+’ grade from NFL.com

The Buffalo Bills earned a B-plus grade for their haul at the 2024 NFL draft from NFL.com.

It’s a solid mark, however, it is in the middle of the pack. Each team was handed a grade for their work done. In terms of the B-plus Buffalo received, there were still 15 other teams in the league that were handed a higher mark of either A or A-minus.

Where it appears the Bills did lose some credit is regarding their trades conducted in the first round. Buffalo moved out of Round 1 entirely in two separate deals and the noted feeling toward those trades was that the Bills should have gotten more in return.

The full breakdown on the Bills can be found below:

Buffalo found the potential big-play receiver it needed in Coleman after trading down twice in Round 1 (for relatively small gain). It will be interesting to see if dealing with the Chiefs so Kansas City could pick speedy pass-catcher Xavier Worthy comes back to bite the Bills. Bishop should be a good starter. Carter adds determination and leadership to the defensive line, although he was picked a bit earlier than I expected. Davis’ tenacity as a runner is the perfect complement to James Cook. I projected Van Pran-Granger to the Bills a bit later in the fifth round in my final mock draft, but he was still a good value for a stout pivot. Securing a 2025 fourth-round pick for a fifth-rounder this year in a trade with the Bears will pay dividends down the road. Solomon is shorter than most Bills edge rushers, but he gets to the quarterback. Hardy could be a nickel candidate and is a strong return man.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire