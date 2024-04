Bills trade for a second time at 2024 NFL draft, out of Round 1

The Buffalo Bills were not done trading down at the 2024 NFL draft after doing it once already.

After moving back from the No. 28 overall selection to the final pick of Round 1 at No. 32 with the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo totally moves out of the first round.

A second trade has been struck by the Bills, as the team has traded back with the Carolina Panthers.

