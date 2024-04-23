2024 NBA Playoffs schedule: How to watch tonight's games

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Nikola Jokic and LeBron James will go head to head again this Thursday when the Nuggets and Lakers face off for Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The 2024 NBA Playoffs are in full swing! The action continues this Tuesday with Game 2 for the Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers. So far in the tournament, the Knicks lead over the 76ers 2-0, the Nuggets lead over the Lakers 2-0 , the Cavaliers lead over the Magic 2-0. Are you ready to watch? Here’s everything you need to know about tuning in to the NBA playoffs, including the full playoff schedule, NBA finals info and more.

When are the NBA playoffs?

The NBA playoffs are ongoing. Next up? The Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves at 4:30 p.m., the Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks at 5:30 p.m. and the Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers at 7 p.m.

What channel are the NBA playoffs on?

The NBA playoffs will air across ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV.

How to watch the NBA playoffs without cable:

NBA playoffs schedule:

All times Eastern

Tuesday, Apr. 23

Game 2: Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: 4:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: 5:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Game 2: Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers: 7 p.m. (TNT)

Wednesday, Apr. 24

Game 2: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: 4 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

Thursday, Apr. 25

Game 3: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: 4 p.m. (NBA TV)

Game 3: New York Knicks vs. 76ers: 4:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 7 p.m. (TNT)

Friday, Apr. 26

Game 3: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers: 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks: 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns: 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Apr. 27

Game 3: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans: 12:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: 10 a.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: 3 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 5:30 p.m. (ABC)

When do the NBA Finals start?

The NBA Finals begin Thursday, June 6.

What channel are the NBA Finals on?

The NBA Finals will air on ABC.

2024 NBA Finals schedule:

All times Eastern

Thursday, June 6

Game 1: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, June 9

Game 2: 8 p.m. (ABC)

Wednesday, June 12

Game 3: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Friday, June 14

Game 4: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Monday, June 17

Game 5: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)*

Thursday, June 20

Game 6: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)*

Sunday, June 23

Game 7: 8 p.m. (ABC)*

*if necessary

More ways to watch the NBA Playoffs:

