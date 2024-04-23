Advertisement
Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

2024 NBA Playoffs schedule: How to watch tonight's games

Danica Creahan
Streaming Editor
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) goes up for a short against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half in Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 22, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The 2024 NBA Playoffs are in full swing! The action continues this Tuesday with Game 2 for the Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers. So far in the tournament, the Knicks lead over the 76ers 2-0, the Nuggets lead over the Lakers 2-0, the Cavaliers lead over the Magic 2-0. Are you ready to watch? Here’s everything you need to know about tuning in to the NBA playoffs, including the full playoff schedule, NBA finals info and more.

The NBA playoffs are ongoing. Next up? The Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves at 4:30 p.m., the Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks at 5:30 p.m. and the Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers at 7 p.m.

The NBA playoffs will air across ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV.

(Max)

Max + B/R Sports

Stream live games on TNT

Max has been "the one to watch" for entertainment fans for quite some time, but now, it's drawing sports fans in, too. For a limited time, Max subscribers can get the new B/R Sports add-on totally free. That includes live NBA games on TBS, TNT, and truTV.

$9.99/month at Max

All times Eastern

Tuesday, Apr. 23

Game 2: Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: 4:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: 5:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Game 2: Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers: 7 p.m. (TNT)

Wednesday, Apr. 24

Game 2: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: 4 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

Thursday, Apr. 25

Game 3: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: 4 p.m. (NBA TV)

Game 3: New York Knicks vs. 76ers: 4:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 7 p.m. (TNT)

Friday, Apr. 26

Game 3: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers: 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks: 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns: 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Apr. 27

Game 3: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans: 12:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: 10 a.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: 3 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 5:30 p.m. (ABC)

The NBA Finals begin Thursday, June 6.

The NBA Finals will air on ABC.

All times Eastern

Thursday, June 6

Game 1: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, June 9

Game 2: 8 p.m. (ABC)

Wednesday, June 12

Game 3: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Friday, June 14

Game 4: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Monday, June 17

Game 5: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)*

Thursday, June 20

Game 6: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)*

Sunday, June 23

Game 7: 8 p.m. (ABC)*

*if necessary