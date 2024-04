2024 NBA Playoffs: Matchups, results and key dates for every first-round series

The NBA playoffs are here! The stage is set for juggernauts in each conference to compete for a championship. New stars have an opportunity to shine under the league's brightest lights, while several under-the-radar players could make a difference in any given series. Meanwhile, the NBA's player participation policy is being tested with the playoffs upon us.

Throughout the playoffs, we'll keep you covered with each matchup, including schedules, previews and predictions for every series.

WEST PLAYOFFS

Can the Thunder make noise in the playoffs? (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY LEADS 3-0

Game 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92

Game 2: Thunder 124, Pelicans 92

Game 3: Thunder 106, Pelicans 85

Game 4: Mon. April 29 @ New Orleans (8:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV)

Game 5: Wed., May 1 @ Oklahoma City (8:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV)*

Game 6: Fri. May 3 @ New Orleans (TBD)*

Game 7: Sun., May 5 @ Oklahoma City (TBD)*

*if necessary

RELATED STORIES

DENVER LEADS 3-1

Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103

Game 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99

Game 3: Nuggets 112, Lakers 105

Game 4: Lakers 119, Nuggets 108

Game 5: Mon. April 29 @ Denver (10 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 6: Thu. May 2 @ L.A. Lakers (TBD)*

Game 7: Sat. May 4 @ Denver (TBD)*

*if necessary

RELATED STORIES

MINNESOTA LEADS 3-0

Game 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95

Game 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93

Game 3: Timberwolves 126, Suns 109

Game 4: Sun., April 28 @ Phoenix (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 5: Tue., April 30 @ Minnesota (TBD)*

Game 6: Thu., May 2 @ Phoenix (TBD)*

Game 7: Sat., May 4 @ Minnesota (TBD)*

*if necessary

RELATED STORIES

DALLAS LEADS 2-1

Game 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97

Game 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93

Game 3: Mavericks 101, Clippers 90

Game 4: Sun., April 28 @ Dallas (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Game 5: Wed., May 1 @ L.A. Clippers (10 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 6: Fri., May 3 @ Dallas (TBD)*

Game 7: Sun., May 5 @ L.A. Clippers (TBD)*

* if necessary

RELATED STORIES

EAST PLAYOFFS

The Celtics and Knicks are looking to make lengthy postseason runs. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON LEADS 2-1

Game 1: Celtics 114, Heat 94

Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 101

Game 3: Celtics 104, Heat 84

Game 4: Mon., April 29 @ Miami (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 5: Wed., May 1 @ Boston (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 6: Fri., May 3 @ Miami (TBD)*

Game 7: Sun., May 5 @ Boston (TBD)*

*if necessary



RELATED STORIES

NEW YORK LEADS 2-1

Game 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104

Game 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101

Game 3: 76ers 125, Knicks 114

Game 4: Sun., April 28 @ Philadelphia (1 p.m. ET, ABC)

Game 5: Tue., April 30 @ New York (TBD)

Game 6: Thu., May 2 @ Philadelphia (TBD)*

Game 7: Sat., May 4 @ New York (TBD)*

*if necessary



RELATED STORIES

INDIANA LEADS 2-1

Game 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94

Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108

Game 3: Pacers 121, Bucks 118 (OT)

Game 4: Sun., April 28 @ Indiana (7 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 5: Tue., April 30 @ Milwaukee (TBD)

Game 6: Thu., May 2 @ Indiana (TBD)*

Game 7: Sat., May 4 @ Milwaukee (TBD)*

*if necessary



RELATED STORIES

SERIES TIED 2-2

Game 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83

Game 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic 86

Game 3: Magic 121, Cavaliers 83

Game 4: Magic 112, Cavaliers 89

Game 5: Tue., April 30 @ Cleveland (TBD)

Game 6: Fri., May 3 @ Orlando (TBD)

Game 7: Sun., May 5 @ Cleveland (TBD)*

*if necessary



RELATED STORIES

Conference semifinals begin: May 6-7 (possible move up to May 4-5)

Conference finals begin: May 21-22 (possible move up to May 19-20

NBA Finals begin: June 6

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

(7) 76ers vs. (8) Heat

(9) Bulls vs. (10) Hawks

April 17: 76ers 105, Heat 104

April 17: Bulls 131, Hawks 116

April 19: Heat 112, Bulls 91



(7) Pelicans vs. (8) Lakers

(9) Kings vs. (10) Warriors

April 16: Lakers 110, Pelicans 106

April 16: Kings 118, Warriors 94

April 19: Pelicans 105, Kings 98