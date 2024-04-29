We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

2024 NBA Playoffs: How to watch tonight's games, full schedule, Lakers vs. Nuggets time and more

LeBron James #23 and the Los Angeles Lakers face the Denver Nuggets for Game 5 of their NBA Playoff series tonight. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The 2024 NBA Playoffs are in full swing! The action continues tonight with Game 4 for the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans and Game 5 for the LA Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets. The Minnesota Timberwolves swept the Phoenix Suns 122-116 in their final face-off on Sunday, winning their first playoff series since 2004. For every other NBA Playoff team, the battle continues this week. Are you ready to watch? Here’s everything you need to know about tuning in to the NBA Playoffs tonight, including the full playoff schedule, NBA finals info and more.

When are the NBA playoffs?

The NBA playoffs are ongoing. Next up? The Celtics vs. Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT, the Thunder vs. Pelicans at 8:30 p.m. on NBA TV and the Lakers vs. Nuggets 10 p.m. ET on TNT.

What channel are the NBA playoffs on?

The NBA playoffs will air across ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV.

How to watch the NBA playoffs without cable:

DirecTV Choice Watch ESPN, ABC, TNT, NBA TV Try free at DirecTV

Fubo Elite Watch ESPN, ABC, NBA TV Try free at Fubo

YouTube TV Watch ESPN, ABC, TNT, NBA TV Try free at YouTube

(Max) Max + B/R Sports Stream live games on TNT Max has been "the one to watch" for entertainment fans for quite some time, but now, it's drawing sports fans in, too. For a limited time, Max subscribers can get the new B/R Sports add-on totally free. That includes live NBA games on TBS, TNT, and truTV. $9.99/month at Max

NBA League Pass Stream select NBA Playoff games $14.99/month at NBA

NBA playoffs schedule:

All times Eastern

Monday, Apr. 29

Game 4: Celtics vs. Heat: 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Thunder vs. Pelicans: 8:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Game 5: Lakers vs. Nuggets: 10 p.m. (TNT)

Tuesday, Apr. 30

Game 5: 76ers vs. Knicks: 7 p.m. (TNT)

Game 5: Magic vs. Cavaliers: 8 p.m. (NBA TV)

Game 5: Pacers vs. Bucks: 9:30 p.m. (TNT)

Wednesday, May 1

Game 5: Mavericks vs. Clippers: 10 p.m. (TNT)

Friday, May 3

Game 6: Clippers vs. Mavericks: 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 6: Cavaliers vs. Magic: TBD (TBD)

When do the NBA Finals start?

The NBA Finals begin Thursday, June 6.

What channel are the NBA Finals on?

The NBA Finals will air on ABC.

2024 NBA Finals schedule:

All times Eastern

Thursday, June 6

Game 1: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, June 9

Game 2: 8 p.m. (ABC)

Wednesday, June 12

Game 3: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Friday, June 14

Game 4: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Monday, June 17

Game 5: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)*

Thursday, June 20

Game 6: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)*

Sunday, June 23

Game 7: 8 p.m. (ABC)*

*if necessary

More ways to watch the NBA Playoffs:

Sling TV Orange & Blue Watch ESPN, ABC, TNT $30 for your first month at Sling