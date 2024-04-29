Advertisement
2024 NBA Playoffs: How to watch tonight's games, full schedule, Lakers vs. Nuggets time and more

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers after making a slam dunk against the Denver Nuggets in the second half during game four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

The 2024 NBA Playoffs are in full swing! The action continues tonight with Game 4 for the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans and Game 5 for the LA Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets. The Minnesota Timberwolves swept the Phoenix Suns 122-116 in their final face-off on Sunday, winning their first playoff series since 2004. For every other NBA Playoff team, the battle continues this week. Are you ready to watch? Here’s everything you need to know about tuning in to the NBA Playoffs tonight, including the full playoff schedule, NBA finals info and more.

The NBA playoffs are ongoing. Next up? The Celtics vs. Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT, the Thunder vs. Pelicans at 8:30 p.m. on NBA TV and the Lakers vs. Nuggets 10 p.m. ET on TNT.

The NBA playoffs will air across ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV.

Max + B/R Sports

Stream live games on TNT

Max has been "the one to watch" for entertainment fans for quite some time, but now, it's drawing sports fans in, too. For a limited time, Max subscribers can get the new B/R Sports add-on totally free. That includes live NBA games on TBS, TNT, and truTV.

All times Eastern

Monday, Apr. 29

  • Game 4: Celtics vs. Heat: 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

  • Game 4: Thunder vs. Pelicans: 8:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

  • Game 5: Lakers vs. Nuggets: 10 p.m. (TNT)

Tuesday, Apr. 30

Wednesday, May 1

Friday, May 3

  • Game 6: Clippers vs. Mavericks: 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

  • Game 6: Cavaliers vs. Magic: TBD (TBD)

The NBA Finals begin Thursday, June 6.

The NBA Finals will air on ABC.

All times Eastern

Thursday, June 6

Game 1: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, June 9

Game 2: 8 p.m. (ABC)

Wednesday, June 12

Game 3: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Friday, June 14

Game 4: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Monday, June 17

Game 5: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)*

Thursday, June 20

Game 6: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)*

Sunday, June 23

Game 7: 8 p.m. (ABC)*

*if necessary