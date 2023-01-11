2024 4-star safety Jordan Johnson-Rubell places Oregon among top schools
One of the harder-hitting safeties in the 2024 class just narrowed down his recruitment to 12 schools and kept the Oregon Ducks in the mix.
4-star Jordan Johnson-Rubell, a 5-foot-11, 175-pounder out of IMG Academy in Floriday announced his top 12 on Tuesday, listing the Ducks alongside schools like Alabama, USC, Texas, and Oklahoma.
Johnson-Rubell is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 7 safety in the 2024 class, and No. 86 overall player in the nation. He was offered by the Ducks last season and took a visit out to Eugene in April.
With Oregon yet to announce the hiring of a new safeties coach after Matt Powledge left to take the defensive coordinator job at Baylor, we will see how the new hire impacts this recruitment, if at all.
Jordan Johnson-Rubell’s Recruiting Profile
BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Jordon Johnson-Rubell is down to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools!
The 5’11 180 S from Fort Worth, TX is ranked as a Top 75 Player in the ‘24 Class
Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/VgulQZuuZW pic.twitter.com/zy8iAgNsxN
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 11, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Projected Position
247Sports
4
90
FL
S
247Sports Composite
4
0.9553
FL
S
Rivals
4
6.0
FL
S
ESPN
4
85
FL
S
On3 Recruiting
3
89
FL
S
Vitals
Height
5-foot-10
Weight
174 pounds
Hometown
Bradenton, Florida
Projected Position
Safety
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered by Oregon on March 29, 2022
Took an unofficial visit to Oregon on April 22, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Colorado Buffaloes
Alabama Crimson Tide
USC Trojans
Ole Miss Rebels
Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners
Florida Seminoles
Wisconsin Badgers
Penn State Nittany Lions
TCU Horned Frogs
Arizona State Sun Devils
