2024 4-star safety Jordan Johnson-Rubell places Oregon among top schools

Zachary Neel
·2 min read

One of the harder-hitting safeties in the 2024 class just narrowed down his recruitment to 12 schools and kept the Oregon Ducks in the mix.

4-star Jordan Johnson-Rubell, a 5-foot-11, 175-pounder out of IMG Academy in Floriday announced his top 12 on Tuesday, listing the Ducks alongside schools like Alabama, USC, Texas, and Oklahoma.

Johnson-Rubell is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 7 safety in the 2024 class, and No. 86 overall player in the nation. He was offered by the Ducks last season and took a visit out to Eugene in April.

With Oregon yet to announce the hiring of a new safeties coach after Matt Powledge left to take the defensive coordinator job at Baylor, we will see how the new hire impacts this recruitment, if at all.

Jordan Johnson-Rubell’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Projected Position

247Sports

4

90

FL

S

247Sports Composite

4

0.9553

FL

S

Rivals

4

6.0

FL

S

ESPN

4

85

FL

S

On3 Recruiting

3

89

FL

S

 

Vitals

Height

5-foot-10

Weight

174 pounds

Hometown

Bradenton, Florida

Projected Position

Safety

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Offered by Oregon on March 29, 2022

  • Took an unofficial visit to Oregon on April 22, 2022

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Colorado Buffaloes

  • Alabama Crimson Tide

  • USC Trojans

  • Ole Miss Rebels

  • Texas Longhorns

  • Oklahoma Sooners

  • Florida Seminoles

  • Wisconsin Badgers

  • Penn State Nittany Lions

  • TCU Horned Frogs

  • Arizona State Sun Devils

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

