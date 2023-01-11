2024 4-star safety Jordan Johnson-Rubell places Oregon among top schools

One of the harder-hitting safeties in the 2024 class just narrowed down his recruitment to 12 schools and kept the Oregon Ducks in the mix.

4-star Jordan Johnson-Rubell, a 5-foot-11, 175-pounder out of IMG Academy in Floriday announced his top 12 on Tuesday, listing the Ducks alongside schools like Alabama, USC, Texas, and Oklahoma.

Johnson-Rubell is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 7 safety in the 2024 class, and No. 86 overall player in the nation. He was offered by the Ducks last season and took a visit out to Eugene in April.

With Oregon yet to announce the hiring of a new safeties coach after Matt Powledge left to take the defensive coordinator job at Baylor, we will see how the new hire impacts this recruitment, if at all.

Jordan Johnson-Rubell’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 4 90 FL S 247Sports Composite 4 0.9553 FL S Rivals 4 6.0 FL S ESPN 4 85 FL S On3 Recruiting 3 89 FL S

Vitals

Height 5-foot-10 Weight 174 pounds Hometown Bradenton, Florida Projected Position Safety Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered by Oregon on March 29, 2022

Took an unofficial visit to Oregon on April 22, 2022

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Colorado Buffaloes

Alabama Crimson Tide

USC Trojans

Ole Miss Rebels

Texas Longhorns

Oklahoma Sooners

Florida Seminoles

Wisconsin Badgers

Penn State Nittany Lions

TCU Horned Frogs

Arizona State Sun Devils

Highlights

