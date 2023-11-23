2024 3-star OL Gabe VanSickle flips commitment to Ohio State from Northwestern

Ohio State flipped a 2024 commitment to add to its offensive line.

Three-star offensive lineman Gabe VanSickle announced Thursday he would flip his commitment from Northwestern to Ohio State, joining Ian Moore, Devontae Armstrong and Deontae Armstrong in the class.

VanSickle, a 6-foot-5, 283-pound interior offensive lineman out of Coopersville, Michigan, committed to Northwestern in May while holding offers from programs such as Indiana and Central Michigan.

But VanSickle reported an offer from Ohio State Nov. 7 before attending the Buckeyes' 38-3 win against Michigan State on an official visit.

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, VanSickle is the No. 61 interior lineman and No. 860 player in the 2024 class. He is the second-ranked offensive lineman out of Michigan behind uncommitted four-star Andrew Dennis.

Ohio State lost a commitment from Toledo three-star offensive lineman Marc Nave in September.

VanSickle is Ohio State's first commit from Michigan since landing four-star safety Cameron Martinez and three-star offensive tackle Grant Toutant in the 2020 class.

Martinez, wide receiver Kai Saunders and running back Cayden Saunders are the only active Michigan natives on Ohio State's roster after Toutant medically retired from football before the 2023 season.

In August, Ohio State added Northwestern freshman linebacker Nigel Glover to its 2023 class, entering the transfer portal after a hazing scandal led to the firing of Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald.

