2023 NFL playoffs: How to watch NFC Championship game 49ers at Eagles
Championship Sunday is almost here! Below is everything you need to know to catch the NFC Championship Game.
WHO: The No.1 seed and NFC East champion Philadelphia Eagles vs. the No. 2 seed and NFC West champion San Francisco 49ers.
WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 29 at 12:00 p.m. PT
WHERE: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
TV: FOX, channel 13 in the Seattle area
CREW: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Erin Andrews (reporter), Tom Rinaldi (reporter), Mike Pereira (rules analyst)
