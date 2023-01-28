2023 NFL playoffs: How to watch NFC Championship game 49ers at Eagles

Championship Sunday is almost here! Below is everything you need to know to catch the NFC Championship Game.

WHO: The No.1 seed and NFC East champion Philadelphia Eagles vs. the No. 2 seed and NFC West champion San Francisco 49ers.

WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 29 at 12:00 p.m. PT

WHERE: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: FOX, channel 13 in the Seattle area

CREW: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Erin Andrews (reporter), Tom Rinaldi (reporter), Mike Pereira (rules analyst)

