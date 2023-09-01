2023 Fantasy Football Predictions for NFC: Bijan Robinson, Rookie of the Year?

Packers: Green Bay enters 2023 depending entirely on Jordan Love’s readiness to take over for Aaron Rodgers. Love has impressed during the preseason, with Luke Musgrave emerging as yet another strong late-round flier at tight end … Christian Watson has one of the widest range of fantasy outcomes among all players in 2023, while Aaron Jones has a higher floor than ceiling … The Packers have a strong roster and coaching staff and sneak into the playoffs this year.