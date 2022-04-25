2022 NFL Draft Top 105 Prospects, Draft Projections, 3 Rounds: College Perspective

Who are the best 105 pro prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft? From the college perspective, who are the best players on the board through the first three rounds?

2022 NFL Draft Top 105 Prospects: Draft Projection, Best Players on the Board, Three Rounds

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings, Analysis

2022 NFL Draft Analysis

Which 105 pro prospects are the best and brightest in the 2022 NFL Draft?

From the college football perspective, who are the ones who’ll be the must-have talents, and how good are they no matter what the position?

And why 105? That’s how many picks are in the first three rounds. Historically and analytically, anything after that is blind luck – you have to try to not to get a starter in the first round, the second round is 50/50, and the third is dicey before it all falls off a cliff.

Always take the best player available, and here they all are – at least from the college perspective after several years of watching and analyzing these guys.

One note, this isn’t a mock draft. The teams listed who have the picks at each spot aren’t necessarily projected to take the players in those spots.

2022 NFL Draft: Third Round

Kellen Diesch, Arizona State OT

Bottom Line: 6-7, 301. A great athlete for his size, he fits the modern NFL with the skills to operate in a high-octane passing attack. He’s not going to blast away, but he’s going to be a fantastic value get after the third round.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Fourth Round

Team that has this pick: San Francisco 49ers

2022 NFL Draft Offensive Tackle Rankings, Full Analysis

Verone McKinley, Oregon S

Bottom Line: 5-10, 198. A tweener who should fit into a secondary right away. he’s a good tackler who has been through just about everything. On the downside … he really is a tweener. He’s a great football player, but he doesn’t have an exact role.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Fourth Round

Team that has this pick: Los Angeles Rams

2022 NFL Draft Safety Rankings, Full Analysis

Luke Fortner, Kentucky C

Bottom Line: 6-4, 307. While the high-end tools and measurables aren’t there, he’s a great leader for a line who can work as a guard if needed. In a positive way he’s got a quiet game – he doesn’t make a ton of big mistakes.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Fourth Round

Team that has this pick: Kansas City Chiefs

2022 NFL Draft Guard/Center Rankings, Full Analysis

Mike Rose, Iowa State LB

Bottom Line: 6-4, 250. Okay, so he’s not all that fast, and he’s not going to explode out of his first step, but he’s going to make a whole lot of tackles as a part of your inside linebacking rotation.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Fifth Round

Team that has this pick: Miami Dolphins

2022 NFL Draft Linebacker Rankings, Full Analysis

Tariq Woolen, UTSA CB

Bottom Line: 6-4, 205. He’ll be devastating once he really learns how to play cornerback. The 4.26-running former wide receiver still has a ton of work to do, but the size and speed are too elite to pass up.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Third Round

Team that has this pick: Philadelphia Eagles

2022 NFL Draft Cornerback Rankings, Full Analysis

Damarri Mathis, Pitt CB

Bottom Line: 5-11, 195. Some of his college resumé has to be taken with a grain of salt – Pitt asks a lot from its cornerbacks – but he’s blazing fast, can tackle, and he should grow into a strong role as an NFL corner and possible free safety.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Third Round

Team that has this pick: Baltimore Ravens

2022 NFL Draft Cornerback Rankings, Full Analysis

Aaron Hansford, Texas A&M LB

Bottom Line: 6-3, 240. Can he stay healthy? That’s it. That’s the knock. He’s a bulked up receiver who made a ton of tackles for the Aggies with the right combination of experience, speed, and hitting ability, but the six years with the program banged him up. He’ll slide and be a nice risk-free value get late.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Fifth Round

Team that has this pick: Cleveland Browns

2022 NFL Draft Linebacker Rankings, Full Analysis

JT Woods, Baylor S

Bottom Line: 6-2, 193. Insanely fast for a safety with great size, the 4.36 runner makes a whole slew of big plays and is great with the ball in his hands. You might have to live through a slew of mistakes, but there’s way too much talent not to like.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Third Round

Team that has this pick: New Orleans Saints

2022 NFL Draft Safety Rankings, Full Analysis

Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State OT

Bottom Line: 6-5, 316. He might be scratching the surface. The NFL tools are all there to become a fantastic all-around blocking force, but he’ll likely slip a bit because he doesn’t bring the next-level power to blast away.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Third Round

Team that has this pick: Detroit Lions

2022 NFL Draft Offensive Tackle Rankings, Full Analysis

Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston CB

Bottom Line: 6-4, 200. A safety-sized corner with 4.3 wheels to go along with his length, he’s got too much talent to not find a spot in an NFL secondary. He’ll need technique work no matter where he plays, but the pro tools are all there to go along with the FCS production.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Third Round

Team that has this pick: Denver Broncos

2022 NFL Draft Cornerback Rankings, Full Analysis

Tycen Anderson, Toledo S

Bottom Line: 6-2, 210. You want measurables? You want the prototype NFL safety? He’s big, runs a 4.36, and he’s experienced enough to be an instant fit. He’s going to be a late round home run cut who somehow appears to be slipping through the cracks because he didn’t pick off enough passes or come up with enough big plays.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Fifth Round

Team that has this pick: Cincinnati Bengals

2022 NFL Draft Safety Rankings, Full Analysis

Greg Dulcich, UCLA TE

Bottom Line: 6-3, 243. The overall measurables are okay, but they’re not elite enough to think he’s going to be a star. However, he’s got a killer work ethic, he’s a decent blocker, and he’s going to be a very, very good chain mover on mid-range routes.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Third Round

Team that has this pick: Kansas City Chiefs

2022 NFL Draft Tight End Rankings, Full Analysis

Alec Pierce, Cincinnati WR

Bottom Line: 6-3, 211. With excellent size and 4.4 speed, he’s a potential deep threat with the strength to battle for the contested catches. The biggest question is the potential to produce when he’s not doing big things down the field – he wasn’t a volume-catcher in college. Even so, the tools and skills are there to be a great No. 3 option.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Third Round

Team that has this pick: San Francisco 49ers

2022 NFL Draft Wide Receiver Rankings, Full Analysis

Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina EDGE

Bottom Line: 6-4, 265. Unlike most of the top edge rushers and ends in this draft, Enagbare isn’t going to bring too much as a pass rusher. However, he’s a big body who’ll occupy space and hold up well with an intriguing set of tools.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Third Round

Team that has this pick: Green Bay Packers

2022 NFL Draft Defensive End, Edge Rusher Rankings, Full Analysis

Alontae Taylor, Tennessee S/CB

Bottom Line: 6-0, 195. What’s his NFL job? He’s going to start out as a corner, but he’ll end up spending most of his career as a safety who makes big plays deep with his sub-4.4 speed. He’s an SEC defensive back who’ll find a home.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Fourth Round

Team that has this pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2022 NFL Draft Safety Rankings, Full Analysis

DeAngelo Malone, WKU EDGE

Bottom Line: 6-4, 240. It’s easy to fall for the production. A fantastic college pass rusher, he’s relentless with a variety of terrific moves and tricks. However, he’s not really a linebacker and he’s not really a big end. Line him up, let him get into the backfield, repeat.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Third Round

Team that has this pick: Tennessee Titans

2022 NFL Draft DE, Edge Rusher Rankings, Full Analysis

Charlie Kolar, Iowa State TE

Bottom Line: 6-6, 252. A fantastic pass catcher who makes every grab, he’s got a great catching radius and style that will instantly fit into any NFL passing game. There might not be a ton of wiggle, and the blocking is just okay, but he’ll catch a ton of passes and be dominant on third down routes.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Fourth Round

Team that has this pick: Buffalo Bills

2022 NFL Draft Tight End Rankings, Full Analysis

Chad Muma, Wyoming LB

Bottom Line: 6-3, 242. Yeah, he needs to be surrounded by speed, but funnel things his way and he’ll tackle everyone and everything. He’ll fall because he doesn’t quite have the quickness and speed, but he’s going to hit.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Third Round

Team that has this pick: Dallas Cowboys

2022 NFL Draft Linebacker Rankings, Full Analysis

Drake Jackson, USC EDGE

Bottom Line: 6-4, 250. Jackson might be the most interesting after-the-fact pick in the draft. The pieces are there to be a top 15 pick, but it wouldn’t be that much of a shock if he slid into the third round. There’s a lot of tweener in his game, but he’s a bit more of a projection than he probably should be for a guy with his upside and tools.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Second Round

Team that has this pick: Arizona Cardinals

2022 NFL Draft DE, Edge Rusher Rankings, Full Analysis

Kenneth Walker, Michigan State RB

Bottom Line: 5-9, 211. Walker is a starting NFL running back who brings good power along with a great burst, but he’s not a proven receiver with just 19 catches in three seasons. It’s all about value, though. He’s a part-of-the-puzzle back, but is he a franchise guy you revolve an offense around? Not yet.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Second Round

Team that has this pick: Las Vegas Raiders

2022 NFL Draft Running Back Rankings, Full Analysis

Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan OG

Bottom Line: 6-5, 312. He moves better than most guards. Combine his quickness with his motor and pass blocking skills, and he’ll fit any line that doesn’t live on blasting away for the ground game.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Third Round

Team that has this pick: New England Patriots

2022 NFL Draft Guard/Center Rankings, Full Analysis

Joshua Paschal, Kentucky DE

Bottom Line: 6-3, 278. Forget about all those speedy pass rush types for the end and the edge – here’s the big-body veteran producer who’ll gum things up. There’s a chance he instantly makes a line his. Just don’t get caught up into what he’s not. He’s a big leader of an NFL defensive front at what should be a bargain basement draft price.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Third Round

Team that has this pick: Pittsburgh Steelers

2022 NFL Draft Defensive End, Edge Rusher Rankings, Full Analysis

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M RB

Bottom Line: 6-0, 217. There’s a lot to knock – the 4.6+ 40 is a huge problem – but he’s a tough runner who can catch. His production fell way off at the end of last year, and he didn’t blow up like he should’ve, but he does a little of everything right including block. He should be able to step in as a Day Three value find who’ll end up starting.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Fourth Round

Team that has this pick: Philadelphia Eagles

2022 NFL Draft Running Back Rankings, Full Analysis

Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky WR

Bottom Line: 5-8, 178. One of the shiftiest receivers in the draft, get the ball in his hands and let him make things happen. He’s got the ability to become an instant starter on the inside, but he’s missing the warp speed – even though he’s a 4.44 guy – to be Tyreek Hill-like for his size.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Third Round

Team that has this pick: Atlanta Falcons

2022 NFL Draft Wide Receiver Rankings, Full Analysis

Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina TE

Bottom Line: 6-4, 245. He’s not going to block anyone, but that’s not what you’re drafting him for. A terrific receiver who catches everything his way down the middle of the field, he knows how to get open. Guys like Likely end up being factors on fantasy teams for a long time.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Third Round

Team that has this pick: New York Giants

2022 NFL Draft Tight End Rankings, Full Analysis

Calvin Austin, Memphis WR

Bottom Line: 5-8, 170. There’s no size, but he’s a Memphis skill player – of course he can fly. Explosive with 4.3 speed, you can use him in the slot, as a return man, and as the big play momentum-changer every offense is looking for.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Third Round

Team that has this pick: Houston Texans

2022 NFL Draft Wide Receiver Rankings, Full Analysis

Sean Rhyan UCLA OT/OG

Bottom Line: 6-5, 321. A nice all-around blocker who’ll fit just about any system, he’ll probably be a right tackle early on but his career will mostly be spent inside. While he doesn’t have the upside to be a superstar at any one position, he should be a ten-year pro somewhere up front.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Third Round

Team that has this pick: Los Angeles Chargers

2022 NFL Draft Guard/Center Rankings, Full Analysis

Roger McCreary, Auburn CB

Bottom Line: 5-11, 190. Ultra-productive in the SEC, he’s a smart baller who knows how to handle himself against the elite receivers. He’s a tough guy who can get physical, but he doesn’t have the jaw-dripping raw wheels.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Second Round

Team that has this pick: Cleveland Browns

2022 NFL Draft Cornerback Rankings, Full Analysis

Troy Andersen, Montana State LB

Bottom Line: 6-4, 235. With the dream combination of size and 4.42 speed, he’s got the raw skills and measurables to grow into a job for a linebacking corps. A former quarterback who also ran a bit, take him, give him a little while to get comfortable, and then turn him loose to go make things happen.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Third Round

Team that has this pick: Minnesota Vikings

2022 NFL Draft Linebacker Rankings, Full Analysis

Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State LB

Bottom Line: 5-11, 225. Yeah, he’s a bit too small and he’ll be eaten up at times, but he’s a tackling machine who’s always a step or two ahead of everyone else. He plays like a much bigger player – for good and for bad – with the ability to be a high-volume tackler with the right parts around him.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Fifth Round

Team that has this pick: Baltimore Ravens

2022 NFL Draft Linebacker Rankings, Full Analysis

Neil Farrell, LSU DT

Bottom Line: 6-4, 325. A long-time factor for the LSU defense, he’s not athletic enough to be a pass rusher and the stats aren’t going to be there at the next level, but that’s okay. You’re getting him to be a brick wall in the middle who holds up two blockers and doesn’t move.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Fourth Round

Team that has this pick: Denver Broncos

2022 NFL Draft Defensive Tackle Rankings, Full Analysis

Cole Strange, UT Chattanooga OG/C

Bottom Line: 6-5, 307. The raw bulk isn’t there, and he spent his career dominating at the lower level, but he was great against the big boys in the scouting process and can work anywhere in the interior of a line.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Third Round

Team that has this pick: Atlanta Falcons

2022 NFL Draft Guard/Center Rankings, Full Analysis

Bryan Cook, Cincinnati S

Bottom Line: 6-1, 220. A wee bit unsung with the corners the spotlight stars of the Cincinnati secondary, he’s a tough guy who makes a whole lot of tackles. Some of the measurables aren’t quite elite, but a coaching staff is going to LOVE him and the way he plays.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Fourth Round

Team that has this pick: Indianapolis Colts

2022 NFL Draft Safety Rankings, Full Analysis

Dylan Parham, Memphis OG

Bottom Line: 6-3, 311. Very quick with the ability to crank things up for the running game, he’ll unnecessarily drop because he’s 6-3 and not 6-5. The pass protection skills are okay, but someone will love how he moves for a fast-paced offense’s ground attack.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Second Round

Team that has this pick: Seattle Seahawks

2022 NFL Draft Guard/Center Rankings, Full Analysis

Channing Tindall, Georgia LB

Bottom Line: 6-2, 230. For good and for bad, he only rocked for one year, but there’s a whole lot of tread on the tires. Quick, able to get into the backfield, and smart at getting to the ball, there’s a huge upside outside of the top 50.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Third Round

Team that has this pick: Chicago Bears

2022 NFL Draft Linebacker Rankings, Full Analysis

George Pickens, Georgia WR

Bottom Line: 6-3, 195. To be brutally honest. it’s impossible to get a true handle on him. A superstar of superstar prospects when he came to Georgia, he was fine – not amazing on a consistent basis – before he tore his ACL. There’s as massive risk-reward on him, but he’s got so much talent that he could turn into one of the draft’s biggest values after the second round.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Third Round

Team that has this pick: Jacksonville Jaguars

2022 NFL Draft Wide Receiver Rankings, Full Analysis

Coby Bryant, Cincinnati CB

Bottom Line: 6-1, 198. He was the guy on the other side of THE guy. Teams tested him as they tried to stay away from Sauce Gardner, and he was fantastic. Potentially a safety – the high-end speed isn’t quite there – he’s a smart, tough corner who’ll be a great No. 2.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Third Round

Team that has this pick: New York Jets

2022 NFL Draft Cornerback Rankings, Full Analysis

Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma DT

Bottom Line: 6-4, 292. No, he’s the the massive Coke machine anchor of a tackle that some might want, but who cares? He gets into the backfield. He’s among the best interior pass rushers in the draft with the extra gear to get rolling in the big games. The run stuffing ability is just okay, but the motor is always going.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Second Round

Team that has this pick: Houston Texans

2022 NFL Draft Defensive Tackle Rankings, Full Analysis

Logan Bruss, Wisconsin OG

Bottom Line: 6-5, 309. The massive bulk isn’t there for your normal Wisconsin run blocker, but he’s versatile, reliable, and no, you don’t work on the front five for that team if you don’t know how to get things going for the ground attack.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Fourth Round

Team that has this pick: New York Giants

2022 NFL Draft Guard/Center Rankings, Full Analysis

DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M DT

Bottom Line: 6-4, 290. This might be way, way too low if he finds the right role on the right defense. He’s not huge, but he’s strong enough to hold up against the run and ultra quick for a guy his size. As long as he’s going full bore at all times, he’s going to be an outstanding value get and a longtime starter.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Second Round

Team that has this pick: Detroit Lions

2022 NFL Draft Defensive Tackle Rankings, Full Analysis

David Bell, Purdue WR

Bottom Line: 6-1, 212. How much do you want to ignore the lack of any sort of NFL speed? Ignore it. Okay, the 4.65 40 is a big problem, but he’s a purely great receiver who produced time and again against Big Ten defenses that tried to stop him. Don’t freak about the speed – he knows how to be a top wide receiver.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Fourth Round

Team that has this pick: Jacksonville Jaguars

2022 NFL Draft Wide Receiver Rankings, Full Analysis

2022 NFL Draft: Second Round

Marcus Jones, Houston CB

Bottom Line: 5-8, 185. Yeah, he’s not as big as you might like and he’s not going to bring the physical style that some will want. but he’s a sure tackler and he’s about as quick and shifty as they get. He’ll handle the smallish-fast receivers just fine.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Second Round

Team that has this pick: Denver Broncos

2022 NFL Draft Cornerback Rankings, Full Analysis

Skyy Moore, Western Michigan WR

Bottom Line: 5-10, 195. A wee bit overloved, he’s too small, doesn’t have blazing speed, and the production was inconsistent, but the upside is there to be a fantastic No. 3 receiver. He knows how to get himself open and make lots and lots of catches.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Second Round

Team that has this pick: Cincinnati Bengals

2022 NFL Draft Wide Receiver Rankings, Full Analysis

Sam Williams, Ole Miss EDGE

Bottom Line: 6-4, 265. A 265-pound pass rusher who can tear off a 4.46 will always have a place in the NFL. Teams will ding him for not being too much of a run stopper and being possible a third-down-only guy, but he’ll get to the quarterback – a lot.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Fourth Round

Team that has this pick: Kansas City Chiefs

2022 NFL Draft DE, Edge Rusher Rankings, Full Analysis

Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati QB

Bottom Line: 6-3, 211. In a draft full of quarterbacks who are – let’s just say – lacking in the overall measurables, Ridder stands out with his size, athleticism, experience, and leadership ability. He’s a possible starter, but the passing skills are just okay – he didn’t get to 60% against the power conference teams last season.

There’s a whole lot of high-end reward at a low risk if he’s around after the 25, but it’ll take a little patience before he becomes the all-around playmaker who’ll elevate an NFL team. It’ll be worth the wait … maybe.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: First Round

Team that has this pick: San Francisco 49ers

2022 NFL Draft Quarterback Rankings, Full Analysis

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky OG/OT

Bottom Line: 6-5, 322. One of the best versatile blocking options in the draft. there’s no worry about him growing into a starter. The only question is where. He’s a big blocker who’ll start out on the right side, but he’ll likely end up spending his career as a punishing guard.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Fourth Round

Team that has this pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2022 NFL Draft Guard/Center Rankings, Full Analysis

Trey McBride, Colorado State TE

Bottom Line: 6-6, 246. No, he’s not an elite of the elite tight end prospect – the athleticism is just okay and he’s not a killer blocker – but he’s going to bring the power when needed and he showed last year on a bad team that he could take on the role as a No. 1 receiver. He’s a starter who’ll always bring the effort.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Second Round

Team that has this pick: Green Bay Packers

2022 NFL Draft Tight End Rankings, Full Analysis

Cameron Thomas, San Diego State DE

Bottom Line: 6-5, 270. Right NFL size, right pass rushing production, right toughness against the run with a whole lot of plays made in the backfield. There’s nothing pretty about his game, but he’ll produce on brute power.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Third Round

Team that has this pick: Atlanta Falcons

2022 NFL Draft DE, Edge Rusher Rankings, Full Analysis

Carson Strong, Nevada QB

Bottom Line: 6-3, 226. Okay, okay, okay, this is way too high considering where Desmond Ridder is on this list, but if you have a good offensive line that can hold up in pass protection, here’s your NFL bomber who can quickly take over a passing game.

He’s all arm, he’s all power, and he’s all passing, and he’s NO mobility. The upside as a pure passer is enough to give him a long look at a cheap draft price.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Fourth Round

Team that has this pick: Buffalo Bills

2022 NFL Draft Quarterback Rankings, Full Analysis

Kaiir Elam, Florida CB

Bottom Line: 6-2, 196. While he doesn’t totally look the part with his tall, relatively thin frame, he’s a blazer who’s physical enough to be fine against the run. If he can play like he did before tweaking his knee last year, he’ll be a great-value find outside of the top 50.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Second Round

Team that has this pick: Dallas Cowboys

2022 NFL Draft Cornerback Rankings, Full Analysis

Leo Chenal, Wisconsin LB

Bottom Line: 6-2, 261. You’re not moving him with a big block – ever. A high-volume tackler who plays a whole lot faster than he times when he has to get into the backfield, he doesn’t miss a tackle. Don’t be shocked if someone wants him at the end of the first round or very, very early in the second.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Second Round

Team that has this pick: Arizona Cardinals

2022 NFL Draft Linebacker Rankings, Full Analysis

Devonte Wyatt, Georgia DT

Bottom Line: 6-3, 307. Already a good prospect, his stock went through the roof when the 307-pound guy ran a 4.77 and looked like a linebacker through the short drills. The skills are too great, but the production was just okay considering all the talent around him that allowed him to make things happen.

He’ll be very, very good, but he’s not the sure thing to be the franchise-changing defensive tackle someone will draft him in the top 20 to be.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: First Round

Team that has this pick: New England Patriots

2022 NFL Draft Defensive Tackle Rankings, Full Analysis

Phidarian Mathis, Alabama DT

Bottom Line: 6-4, 312. There’s a little bit of an Alabama respect thing happening with him, but it’s earned. You don’t do all that he was able to come up with for that coaching staff without having the talent. The pass rush isn’t anything great, and he might not be splashy, but he’s rock-solid sound for an NFL defensive interior.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Third Round

Team that has this pick: Green Bay Packers

2022 NFL Draft Defensive Tackle Rankings, Full Analysis

Matt Corral, Ole Miss QB

Bottom Line: 6-2, 212. An interesting call, he’s got great mobility, a quick-read style, and he’s got the skill set to be a good-timing passer who can get an offense moving. He’s also going to take a big-time beating with a style like he’s build like Josh Allen. It’s going to take an exact right team, but he fits the modern NFL style with a timing-based up-tempo offense to make it all work.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Second Round

Team that has this pick: Pittsburgh Steelers

2022 NFL Draft Quarterback Rankings, Full Analysis

John Metchie, Alabama WR

Bottom Line: 5-11, 187. No, he’s not the freakish-fast Alabama wide receiver other recent stars are, but he’s ultra-reliable, great in the open field, and he’s a brilliant route runner. He’ll drop as he tries to get over a torn ACL, but he’ll be worth the wait whenever he’s back to 100% and ready to go. He’ll play like a pro’s pro.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Second Round

Team that has this pick: Philadelphia Eagles

2022 NFL Draft Wide Receiver Rankings, Full Analysis

Breece Hall, Iowa State RB

Bottom Line: 5-11, 217. He’s a first round pick in the 1990s, but just how valuable is a solid starting running back now? He’s got a whole lot of tread knocked off those tires with all he did at Iowa State, but he’s big, he’s happy to carry the workload, and he’s got the sub-4.4 wheels to make him the rare back who’ll be worth the early draft pick price tag.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Second Round

Team that has this pick: Kansas City Chiefs

2022 NFL Draft Running Back Rankings, Full Analysis

Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama WR

Bottom Line: 6-1, 194. Take the South out of his college title and the NFL Draft world would have him as a fringe first rounder. Yeah, ha ha, but he really is a big play guy who can fly on the outside and hit the home run with the potential to be an ultra-productive No. 3 target.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Third Round

Team that has this pick: New Orleans Saints

2022 NFL Draft Wide Receiver Rankings, Full Analysis

Logan Hall, Houston DE

Bottom Line: 6-6, 275. He might not have a true home or position on the line, but he’s got the size to be used inside and the quickness to bust on the outside. There’s going to be work to do to figure it all out, but he’s an NFL defensive lineman who’ll produce big in some role.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Second Round

Team that has this pick: Chicago Bears

2022 NFL Draft DE, Edge Rusher Rankings, Full Analysis

Christian Watson, North Dakota State WR

Bottom Line: 6-4, 208. Some team is going to fall in deep, deep love with the possibilities of what Watson can do. Size, 4.3 speed, next-level athleticism, he’s a killer deep threat. On the low end, he’s Marquez Valdes-Scantling – that’s hardly a knock, but he’s not going to be a volume catcher.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Second Round

Team that has this pick: Washington Commanders

2022 NFL Draft Wide Receiver Rankings, Full Analysis

Tyler Smith, Tulsa OT

Bottom Line: 6-5, 324. A fringe-first round talent, in a draft class full of terrific athletes and great pass blockers, Smith is the blaster. He’s the tough guy’s tough guy who’ll be the instant favorite of his new offensive line coach. A nasty run blocker, he could end up at guard.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Second Round

Team that has this pick: Minnesota Vikings

2022 NFL Draft Offensive Tackle Rankings, Full Analysis

Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma LB/EDGE

Bottom Line: 6-3, 240. Is he an outside linebacker, an edge rusher, a smallish defensive end, or all of the above? It doesn’t really matter – the versatility and pass rushing ability is a major plus no matter how he works. No, he’s not quite as strong as the top edge rushers in this draft, but you can get the production for a much, much better value price.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Second Round

Team that has this pick: Baltimore Ravens

2022 NFL Draft Linebacker Rankings, Full Analysis

Quay Walker, Georgia LB

Bottom Line: 6-4, 240. The size is a big deal. No, he’s not much of a pass rusher even though he looks the part and has the burst, but he’s got great range for an inside linebacker who’ll be more reliable than spectacular – that’s not a knock.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Second Round

Team that has this pick: Cleveland Browns

2022 NFL Draft Linebacker Rankings, Full Analysis

Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan OT

Bottom Line: 6-6, 303. This might be an embarrassingly low ranking and projection a few years from now. It could take a little while, and he’s still a bit of a project, but the elite athlete might turn out to be the best pass blocker in the draft.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Second Round

Team that has this pick: Atlanta Falcons

2022 NFL Draft Offensive Tackle Rankings, Full Analysis

Jalen Pitre, Baylor S

Bottom Line: 6-0, 197. Baylor sure knows how to do speed. Pitre isn’t huge, but he can move. There are lots of reasons not to like him, but some scout who does his work will blow all of off everything else and convince the room that Pitre will be the perfect-fit smart quarterback of the secondary.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Second Round

Team that has this pick: Indianapolis Colts

2022 NFL Draft Safety Rankings, Full Analysis

Damone Clark, LSU LB

Bottom Line: 6-3, 240. Spinal fusion surgery. That’s the problem for an otherwise phenomenal prospect. A big-time hitter and tone-setter for a defense, he’s exactly what you want as an inside linebacker, as a tackler, a leader, and a pass rusher.

However, he had to undergo the procedure on his back this offseason and will likely drop to Day Three because of it. If you have lots of draft picks and you’re willing to take the risk, you might just have your 2023 team’s leading tackler.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Third Round

Team that has this pick: Seattle Seahawks

2022 NFL Draft Linebacker Rankings, Full Analysis

Sam Howell, North Carolina QB

Bottom Line: 6-1, 218. There was a time before last season when there was some thought of him as a No. 1 overall type of prospect, but he and North Carolina had a weird season and now it’s hard to figure out exactly how this will work.

Too short, too much of a runner, too much of a downfield big play guy … whatever. He’s a baller. There’s a better chance than you think that he’s the best quarterback in this draft, but now a team can – maybe – get him at a good-value Day Three price.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Third Round

Team that has this pick: Seattle Seahawks

2022 NFL Draft Quarterback Rankings, Full Analysis

Treylon Burks, Arkansas WR

Bottom Line: 6-2, 225. It’s almost like the NFL scouting community is trying to make this pick happen. Burks is absolutely a starting NFL wide receiver, but he’s not a blazer and he’s not quite as physical as he might need to be for his size. The combine workout wasn’t amazing, but he proved time and again in the SEC that he can play at a high level. Someone will take him in the first round with the hope he’ll be a No. 1 guy.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: First Round

Team that has this pick: Chicago Bears

2022 NFL Draft Wide Receiver Rankings, Full Analysis

Nick Cross, Maryland S

Bottom Line: 6-1, 215. A big hitter in the near-perfect NFL safety package, he might just slide into the first round with his 4.34 wheels and tremendous upside. He’ll bring the thump to the secondary.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Second Round

Team that has this pick: New York Jets

2022 NFL Draft Safety Rankings, Full Analysis

Jaquan Brisker, Penn State S

Bottom Line: 6-1, 200. Solid more than sensational, he doesn’t need a whole lot of work out of the box, he’s got check-the-boxes measurables, and he’s always around the ball. There might not be a ton of big plays, but there will be a whole lot of good ones.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Third Round

Team that has this pick: Houston Texans

2022 NFL Draft Safety Rankings, Full Analysis

David Ojabo, Michigan EDGE

Bottom Line: 6-5, 250. This is admittedly way too low. He’s a top 15 overall pick if he didn’t tear his Achilles tendon, so if he can come back healthy … that’s the question. He didn’t play all that much at Michigan with just 15 games logged in, but now he gets time to bulk up a bit and come out roaring. The payoff could be enormous if he lasts until Day Two.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Second Round

Team that has this pick: New York Giants

2022 NFL Draft DE, Edge Rusher Rankings, Full Analysis

Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State EDGE

Bottom Line: 6-3, 256. The definition of an NFL edge rusher should look, he’s a producer who showed up huge after going from Temple to Penn State. The high-end measurables aren’t there compared to the other top prospects, but don’t get caught up in that. He’s ready to go right away and be great.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Second Round

Team that has this pick: New York Jets

2022 NFL Draft DE, Edge Rusher Rankings, Full Analysis

George Karlaftis, Purdue DE

Bottom Line: 6-4, 266. Full disclosure – bigger fan of him in the heat of the season during his college games than now through the process and with more time to dive in. He’ll be a very good pro, but in this class he’s missing a whole lot of the elite parts.

He wasn’t quite the consistent pass rusher many are going to want, and okay against the run. Even so, he’s got the skill set, motor, and all-around game to be a very, very nice starter.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: First Round

Team that has this pick: Detroit Lions

2022 NFL Draft DE, Edge Rusher Rankings, Full Analysis

Christian Harris, Alabama LB

Bottom Line: 6-2, 232. There’s so much to like. A guided missile of a hitter with great range, elite speed, and with a whole lot of big plays and tackles for the most demanding of coaching staffs, he comes ready to roll at one of the outside spots.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Second Round

Team that has this pick: Jacksonville Jaguars

2022 NFL Draft Linebacker Rankings, Full Analysis

2022 NFL Draft: First Round

Kyler Gordon, Washington CB

Bottom Line: 6-0, 200. Fast enough, tough against the run, and sound all the way around with little work to do. He might not be a lock-down No. 1 corner, but he’s going to be a solid option who won’t make a whole lot of mistakes. Think more steady than sensational, especially against the run.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: First Round

Team that has this pick: Detroit Lions

2022 NFL Draft Cornerback Rankings, Full Analysis

Boye Mafe, Minnesota EDGE

Bottom Line: 6-3, 255. No, he’s not the best edge rusher in the draft, and he’s not the best end, but he might be the best hybrid of skills at the position. An unbelievable athlete, now he has to prove he can be consistently great. Some team will spend a first round pick to find out.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: First Round

Team that has this pick: Cincinnati Bengals

2022 NFL Draft DE, Edge Rusher Rankings, Full Analysis

Jahan Dotson, Penn State WR

Bottom Line: 5-11, 178. Here’s the problem and it’s totally not fair. Because he’s probably a late first rounder, and Kansas City just lost Tyreek Hill, the comps and mocks started to come in putting Brisker as a possible replacement. He’s fast, and he’s good, but he ain’t Hill – no one has that type of game. Dotson has true No. 1 target potential – ignore any comps.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: First Round

Team that has this pick: Kansas City Chiefs

2022 NFL Draft Wide Receiver Rankings, Full Analysis

Lewis Cine, Georgia S

Bottom Line: 6-1, 200. It was impossible to stand out on THAT defense full of college and future pro stars, but he led the national champion in tackles. He’s not going to be a ball-hawk, but he’s a tough guy who instantly fits into a strong safety job.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Second Round

Team that has this pick: Kansas City Chiefs

2022 NFL Draft Safety Rankings, Full Analysis

Daxton Hill, Michigan S

Bottom Line: 6-0, 192. In a draft loaded with fast safeties and an upgrade overall at the position, Hill might have the best all-around combination of measurables, football talent, and versatility. He might not be Kyle Hamilton among the safeties, but he’s a high-end tweener who’ll be great at the end of the first round or right away in the second.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: First Round

Team that has this pick: Green Bay Packers

2022 NFL Draft Safety Rankings, Full Analysis

Daniel Faalele, Minnesota OT

Bottom Line: 6-8, 384. Love, love, love. People this size with this athleticism are rare. There’s no guesswork here – take him, let him steamroll over the guy in front of him, repeat. If he can bring it on every play, he’ll be a second round steal.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Second Round

Team that has this pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2022 NFL Draft Offensive Tackle Rankings, Full Analysis

Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa OT

Bottom Line: 6-7, 325. The darling of the post-season scouting circuit, he’s got all the prototype NFL measurables, the right attitudes, and the upside to become one of the best players in the draft after a year of getting comfortable.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: First Round

Team that has this pick: Tennessee Titans

2022 NFL Draft Offensive Tackle Rankings, Full Analysis

Andrew Booth, Clemson CB

Bottom Line: 6-0, 200. Compared to the top corners in this draft he might not seem quite as shiny and sensational, but he’s a rock of a defender with excellent size and burst. His big question is his health – he’s got a slew of injury concerns that will knock him down a bit. If he’s healthy, he’s a terrific NFL starter.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: First Round

Team that has this pick: Buffalo Bills

2022 NFL Draft Cornerback Rankings, Full Analysis

Kenny Pickett, Pitt QB

Bottom Line: 6-3, 217. A veteran who’s ready right away, the one big knock – besides the moronic kerfuffle over his hand size – is that no one seems to 100% believe what they saw last year. He was so no-big-whoop for so long that 2021 seems like a tad bit of a mirage. However, there’s also a chance that he matured into his game – the benefit of being around Pitt as long as he was – and now he really is that good.

Don’t be shocked if – (cough) Atlanta (cough) – he goes earlier than you think.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: First Round

Team that has this pick: Dallas Cowboys

2022 NFL Draft Quarterback Rankings, Full Analysis

Zion Johnson, Boston College OG

Bottom Line: 6-3, 312. He made himself a ton of money in the offseason scouting process. No, he’s not going to fly around, and he’s not all that smooth, but he’s a destructive force who’ll give a line a tough guy attitude for a long, long time.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: First Round

Team that has this pick: Arizona Cardinals

2022 NFL Draft Guard/Center Rankings, Full Analysis

Jermaine Johnson, Florida State DE/EDGE

Bottom Line: 6-5, 254. One of the scouting community’s favorite guys throughout the offseason process, he shot up like a rocket after tremendous workouts coming off a massive season at FSU.

The problem is that he’s not going to be a rock against the run, and there’s always a bit of a concern when the draft stock goes from good to amazing based on workouts. It’s going to cost a team a top ten pick to take the shot at superstardom – and with his skill set it’s worth it.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Top 15 overall

Team that has this pick: Green Bay Packers

2022 NFL Draft Defensive End, Edge Rusher Rankings, Full Analysis

Malik Willis, Liberty QB

Bottom Line: 6-0, 209. Get past what he’s not. He’s (probably) not one of the six best prospects from last year’s quarterback class, and he’s (probably) not one of the five best prospects from the 2023 group. However, he’s got the most dynamic skill set in this draft with the arm, the mobility, and the next-level personality to make a franchise and an entire city want to see him succeed.

He’s not all that big, the pocket passing isn’t questionable, and there will be a whole lot of bad days to get to the good stuff. He’ll go in the top ten because teams want a quarterback on a rookie contract, and why not? Take the chance on the boom.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Top 15 overall

Team that has this pick: New England Patriots

2022 NFL Draft Quarterback Rankings, Full Analysis

Devin Lloyd, Utah LB

Bottom Line: 6-3, 235. A do-it-all instant leader and quarterback for your defense, he’s got the right size, the right range, and the right pass rushing ability. He’s not quite as athletic as some would like in a draft full of linebackers who can fly, but he’s a producer who’ll do just fine in the mid-to-late first round.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: First Round

Team that has this pick: Pittsburgh Steelers

2022 NFL Draft Linebacker Rankings, Full Analysis

Jameson Williams, Alabama WR

Bottom Line: 6-1, 179. Not trying to be weird or trigger anything, but if Williams doesn’t tear his ACL in the national championship, Alabama … I’m not quite going to say Alabama wins, but it’s really close.

If he didn’t get hurt, Williams also becomes a sure-thing top ten overall pick and maybe the No. 1 receiver off the board. So take him, and you might have the guy who’d be the best widow in the 2023 NFL Draft.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: First Round

Team that has this pick: New Orleans Saints

2022 NFL Draft Wide Receiver Rankings, Full Analysis

Drake London, USC WR

Bottom Line: 6-4, 219. Really big, really aggressive, and really, really productive, he made 88 catches in just eight games before suffering an ankle injury last year. It might seem like he’s working way too hard on every play – there’s nothing smooth about his game – but he’s a fighter who adds something different than the blazers in this draft. That’s meant as a positive.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: First Round

Team that has this pick: Philadelphia Eagles

Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa C/OG

Bottom Line: 6-2, 296. The only question mark is his lack of raw bulk. As a technician and high-motor blocker, he’s your quarterback and leader for your line for the next ten years. There’s a shot he could be tested out as a guard for a team that needs quickness, but he’s a center – don’t worry about the lack of bulk.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: First Round

Team that has this pick: Los Angeles Chargers

2022 NFL Draft Guard/Center Rankings, Full Analysis

Kenyon Green, Texas A&M OG

Bottom Line: 6-4, 323. It’s just not exciting for a fan base to get a guard who – if he’s doing his job right – won’t be noticed. Get jacked up for Green. This is what an NFL guard looks like – he’s got the ability to flatten whatever’s in front of him.

Okay, some might want a little more quickness, but every NFL O line wants a road grader who’ll get the job done every time in short yardage situations.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: First Round

Team that has this pick: New Orleans Saints

2022 NFL Draft Guard/Center Rankings, Full Analysis

Trent McDuffie, Washington CB

Bottom Line: 5-11, 185. The No. 1 corner off the board in almost any other draft, he’s got great raw speed to go along with the lock-down attitude and elite playing style. He’s as smooth as a first round corner gets, but he’ll have to get used to making more big plays when the ball is in the air.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: First Round

Team that has this pick: Philadelphia Eagles

2022 NFL Draft Cornerback Rankings, Full Analysis

Charles Cross, Mississippi State OT

Bottom Line: 6-5, 307. He’s missing the freakish measurables of some of the other top offensive tackle prospects, but he’s a pure NFL pass blocker who’s going to be one of those offensive linemen you don’t notice – in a good way. He’ll get the job done.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: First Round

Team that has this pick: Baltimore Ravens

2022 NFL Draft Offensive Tackle Rankings, Full Analysis

Travis Jones, UConn DT

Bottom Line: 6-5, 333. He’s THAT big and can run a sub-4.9. The raw tools are fantastic, the production wasn’t bad considering he was all the UConn defense had up front, and now he gets a chance to show what he can do surrounded by NFL talent.

He might not be as well known as some of the big-time tackles from the power programs, but the people making the picks know what he can do.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Second Round

Team that has this pick: Houston Texans

2022 NFL Draft Defensive Tackle Rankings, Full Analysis

Chris Olave, Ohio State WR

Bottom Line: 6-0, 187. The guy is just SO smooth. Everything he does looks easy and effortless, but he’s doing it all at 1,000 miles per hour – actually, he’s doing it at 4.39 in the 40. He’ll get knocked over by a slight breeze, but he’s always going to get open and he’ll be a go-to deep threat.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: First Round

Team that has this pick: Minnesota Vikings

2022 NFL Draft Wide Receiver Rankings, Full Analysis

Nakobe Dean, Georgia LB

Bottom Line: 6-0, 225. The only thing that’s missing is the 6-3, 240-pound size. He’s a compact hitter who flies to the ball and disrupts things when he gets there. It was hard to be a standout star on that Georgia defense, but Dean always showed up all while being one of the heart-and-soul leaders. He’ll be a stat-sheet filler the moment he steps on an NFL field.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: First Round

Team that has this pick: Washington Commanders

2022 NFL Draft Linebacker Rankings, Full Analysis

Garrett Wilson, Ohio State WR

Bottom Line: 6-0, 183. It’s sort of a best of all worlds thing with him. As is he’s a 4.3 runner with a special burst off the blocks, and he’s great at not having any problems when he’s not getting the ball his way. Best of all, he can get even better once his technique work is a little tighter. That’s nitpicking – now he’s about to get the ball even more and he’ll make the most of the opportunities.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Top 15 overall

Team that has this pick: New York Jets

2022 NFL Draft Wide Receiver Rankings, Full Analysis

Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati CB

Bottom Line: 6-3, 200. One of the biggest stars of the offseason draft process, the very big, very fast lockdown corner looks and plays every bit like the superstar NFL corner teams are looking for. So what’s the problem? He’s going to get hit with a slew of holding penalties and he’s a technique disaster at times. All of that can be blown off thanks to the way he eats up No. 1 wide receivers.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Top 10 overall

Team that has this pick: Seattle Seahawks

2022 NFL Draft Cornerback Rankings, Full Analysis

Derek Stingley Jr., LSU CB

Bottom Line: 6-1, 195. Is he the 2019 version or is he the player from the last two seasons? Yeah, Sauce Gardner from Cincinnati could turn out to be the top corner in the draft if Stingley’s foot issues aren’t right, but if the former LSU star is healthy and playing at his best, he’s it. He might just be the best player in this draft if everything is back to form, not just the best corner.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: First Round

Team that has this pick: Atlanta Falcons

2022 NFL Draft Cornerback Rankings, Full Analysis

Travon Walker, Georgia DE

Bottom Line: 6-5, 272. A guy this size running a 4.5? He might not be the pass rusher that some of the other stars in this class are, but he’s a tough guy run stopper who can also get behind the line – AND he can move like THAT.

The flashy stats aren’t going to be there, but as a key part to an NFL defensive front, he’s going to be a perennial Pro Bowl talent who’ll do a little of everything right. By the way – don’t be stunned if he goes No. 1 overall.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Top 10 overall

Team that has this pick: Carolina Panthers

2022 NFL Draft DE, Edge Rusher Rankings, Full Analysis

Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame S

Bottom Line: 6-4, 220. Oh dear lord … ENOUGH, America, about the 4.59 40. He’s a huge physical presence who can be like an athletic linebacker or a destructive force of a safety. So he can’t quite hang with the track star NFL wide receivers – that’s not his job. Analyzing how he played when he was 100% healthy, you’re not wrong to suggest that he’s the best player in this draft.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: First Round

Team that has this pick: New York Giants

2022 NFL Draft Safety Rankings, Full Analysis

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon EDGE

Bottom Line: 6-4, 254. He’s finally where he was expected to be as a big-time recruit for Oregon. When he was fully healthy and everything was clicking, it took an entire pass protection scheme to keep him from taking over.

There’s power, quickness, speed, and the NFL superstar ability all in a guy with the right personality to be a franchise player to build around. He might be a top five pick, and he could still be a great value get.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Top 10 overall

Team that has this pick: New York Giants

2022 NFL Draft DE, Edge Rusher Rankings, Full Analysis

Jordan Davis, Georgia DT

Bottom Line: 6-6, 340. How many chances do you have to take a brick wall of a defensive tackle who fits the textbook definition of an All-Pro NFL anchor? Yup, he was surrounded by a whole lot of Georgia Bulldogs who’ll be drafted, but he was the main man among top men.

340 pounds with 4.8 speed and the locker-room-is-MINE personality, and he’s going to be drafted way too late if he lasts after the 10.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: First Round

Team that has this pick: New York Jets

2022 NFL Draft Defensive Tackle Rankings, Full Analysis

Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan DE

Bottom Line: 6-7, 260. Seriously, where’s the downside? Where’s the real knock? Is he an elite pass rusher who’s going to take over games like some of the current NFL superstars? Potentially, but don’t get caught up in that.

He’s huge, has the perfect frame, has the quickness off the ball, and he holds up tremendously well against the run. There are a whole lot of things he does well that won’t show up on a stat sheet. As a leader and all-around prospect, he’s as safe as a high pick gets.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Top 3 overall

Team that has this pick: Houston Texans

2022 NFL Draft DE, Edge Rusher Rankings, Full Analysis

Ikem Ekwonu, NC State OT

Bottom Line: 6-4, 310. What do you want in an NFL tackle? Size? Quickness? Personality? Toughness? It’s all there as the prototype pass blocker every NFL team wants. He’s like that question in the job interview – what’s your biggest negative? He tries too hard. That can be worked with.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Top 5 overall

Team that has this pick: Detroit Lions

2022 NFL Draft Offensive Tackle Rankings, Full Analysis

Evan Neal, Alabama OT

Bottom Line: 6-7, 337. Here’s the belief system – great pass rushers are worth their weight in gold, but the elite guys who can block them are heavier.

The main concern is his position. This is a very, very high call on a guy who might spend a large portion of his career as a guard, but it’s that versatility – along with his high-end talent as a possible anchor of a left tackle – that get him here.

If he cranks up the intensity to an even higher and more consistent level, he’s the safest top ten-caliber pick in the draft with perennial Pro Bowl talent no matter where he plays.

2022 NFL Draft Projection: Top 10 overall

Team that has this pick: Jacksonville Jaguars

