2022 NFL draft: Every player taken with 186th overall pick in the last 10 years

The Chicago Bears don’t have any first-round picks heading into the 2022 NFL draft. They do have three selections in the top 71, where general manager Ryan Poles has a chance to find an impact player.

But there are also some opportunities for Poles to find some late-round gems, including in the sixth round, where running back Khalil Herbert was selected last year.

When looking at the history of players taken with pick No. 186, there are plenty of uninspiring names. But former Bears return specialist Jakeem Grant was a notable name.

Here’s a quick look back at every player selected at No. 186 overall dating back to the 2012 NFL draft:

2021: LB Hamsah Nasirildeen, New York Jets

Elsa/Getty Images

2020: DB Alohi Gilman, Los Angeles Chargers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

2019: RB Ty Johnson, Detroit Lions

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

2018: LB Jacob Martin, Seattle Seahawks

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2017: DB Chuck Clark, Baltimore Ravens

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

2016: WR Jakeem Grant, Miami Dolphins

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

2015: WR Geremy Davis, New York Giants

Elsa/Getty Images

2014: RB Lache Seastrunk, Washington Commanders

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

2013: WR Justin Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

2012: TE James Hanna, Dallas Cowboys

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

1

1