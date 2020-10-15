2020 NBA Mock Draft 5.0: LaMelo Ball moves to No. 1

There has been some movement at the top of the draft and an international player is getting some first-round buzz for the 2020 NBA draft on Nov. 18.
LaMelo Ball has moved to No. 1 overall. Most fans know who Ball is but did not get a chance to see him play because he played only 12 games for the Illawarra Hawks in Australia’s National Basketball League. Ball is one of the youngest players in the draft, turning 19 in August, and has a lot of room for growth. He is a phenomenal passer, especially in the pick-and-roll, averaging 6.8 assists per game for the Hawks.
The Golden State Warriors have a couple of options at No. 2. GM Bob Myers can either keep the pick, trade down, or perhaps move it for a veteran to maximize the Warriors’ championship window.
Aleksej Pokusevski from Serbia is a player to watch in the first round. The 7-foot center played for Olympiacos B.C. in Greece and averaged 10.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists this past season. Look for a team to take Pokusevski anywhere from the late lottery to the early twenties.
Here is Yahoo Sports’ projected first round:
(Draft order is from Tankathon.)
1. Minnesota Timberwolves: G LaMelo Ball
Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 180
Illawarra (National Basketball League): 17 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 7 apg
At 6-foot-7, he handles the ball well and is a great facilitator on offense. Ball’s biggest knock is his on-ball defense and his shot selection. He struggles to keep players in front of him in one-on-one situations and only shot 25 percent from the 3-point line last season. His shot selection can improve at the next level, with one NBA scout telling Yahoo Sports, “If he’s a worker and puts in the time in the gym, there’s no question his shooting percentage will get better.” His dad, LaVar, has stayed relatively quiet during the long draft process, which is a good sign for any organization looking to draft Ball. During a Zoom call with the media, LaMelo Ball said it’s been his dream to be the No. 1 pick and that he thinks he’ll be a good fit with D’Angelo Russell. “Definitely feel like that would be a nice fit,” he said. “Once again, I feel positive anywhere I go. I feel I can make a good impact wherever I go.”
2. Golden State Warriors: F James Wiseman
Ht./Wt.: 7-1, 240
Class: Freshman
Memphis: 19.7 ppg, 10.7 rpg (three games)
The Warriors are in a win-now mode, and Wiseman has the tools to be an instant impact player. He is the best shot blocker in the draft and showcased his presence in the lane in the three games he played at Memphis. Wiseman looks physically stronger now and his handle has improved. There are questions still surrounding his 3-point shooting ability, but if he’s on a team with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, he won’t need to take many outside shots.
3. Charlotte Hornets: G Anthony Edwards
Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 225
Class: Freshman
Georgia: 19.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.8 apg
Edwards showed glimpses of playing like Donovan Mitchell and Dwyane Wade in his one year at Georgia. Edwards is dangerous in the open court with great passing mechanics and had the best performance of this past college basketball season, scoring 33 points and hitting seven threes in one half against Michigan State last November.
4. Chicago Bulls: G Tyrese Haliburton
Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 185
Class: Sophomore
Iowa State: 15.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 6.9 apg
5. Cleveland Cavaliers: F Deni Avdija
Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 215
Maccabi Tel Aviv (EuroLeague): 8.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg
6. Atlanta Hawks: F Obi Toppin
Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 220
Class: Sophomore
Dayton: 20 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.2 apg
7. Detroit Pistons: F Onyeka Okongwu
Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 245
Class: Freshman
USC: 16.2 ppg, 8.6 rpg
8. New York Knicks: G Killian Hayes
Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 176
Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany): 12 ppg, 5.6 apg
9. Washington Wizards: F Isaac Okoro
Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 225
Class: Freshman
Auburn: 12.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2 apg
10. Phoenix Suns: G Aaron Nesmith
Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 213
Class: Sophomore
Vanderbilt: 23 ppg, 4.9 rpg
11. San Antonio Spurs: G Devin Vassell
Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 180
Class: Sophomore
Florida State: 12.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg
12. Sacramento Kings: F Patrick Williams
Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 225
Class: Freshman
Florida State: 9.2 ppg, 4 rpg
13. New Orleans Pelicans: G Tyrese Maxey
Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 198
Class: Freshman
Kentucky: 14 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.2 apg
14. Boston Celtics: G Cole Anthony
Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 190
Class: Freshman
North Carolina: 18.5 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 4 apg
15. Orlando Magic: G R.J. Hampton
Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 185
NZ Breakers (National Basketball League): 8.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg
16. Portland Trail Blazers: F Precious Achiuwa
Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 225
Class: Freshman
Memphis: 15.8 ppg, 10.8 rpg
17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): F Jaden McDaniels
Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 200
Class: Freshman
Washington: 13 ppg, 5.8 rpg
18. Dallas Mavericks: G Josh Green
Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 210
Class: Freshman
Arizona: 12 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.6 apg
19. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): G Malachi Flynn
Ht./Wt.: 6-1, 185
Class: Junior
San Diego State: 17.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 5.1 apg
20. Miami Heat: G Tyrell Terry
Ht./Wt.: 6-1, 160
Class: Freshman
Stanford: 14.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.2 apg
21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): G Kira Lewis Jr.
Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 165
Class: Sophomore
Alabama: 18.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 5.2 apg
22. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): C Aleksej Pokusevski
Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 201
Olympiacos (Greece): 10.8 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 3.1 apg
23. Utah Jazz: G Theo Maledon
Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 198
ASVEL (France): 6.6 ppg, 3.3 apg
24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): G Jahmi’us Ramsey
Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 195
Class: Freshman
Texas Tech: 15 ppg, 4 rpg, 2.2 apg
25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): G Nico Mannion
Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 190
Class: Freshman
Arizona: 14 ppg, 5.3 apg
26. Boston Celtics: F Saddiq Bey
Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 216
Class: Sophomore
Villanova: 16.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.4 apg
27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): F Jalen Smith
Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 225
Class: Sophomore
Maryland: 15.5 ppg, 10.5 rpg
28. Los Angeles Lakers: G Tre Jones
Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 185
Class: Sophomore
Duke: 16.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 6.4 apg
29. Toronto Raptors: G Elijah Hughes
Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 215
Class: Junior
Syracuse: 18.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.3 apg
30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): F Isaiah Stewart
Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 250
Class: Freshman
Washington: 17 ppg, 8.8 rpg
