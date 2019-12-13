2019 NFL Sunday's Week 15: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times

Here’s a look at Week 14’s Sunday games in the NFL, including the broadcasting TV network for each contest. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.

All times are Eastern.

New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS

Miami Dolphins at New York Giants, 1 p.m., CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m., Fox

Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox

Jacksonville Jaguars at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Cleveland Browns at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m., NBC





