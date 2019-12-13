2019 NFL Sunday's Week 15: Previews, TV networks and kickoff times
Here’s a look at Week 14’s Sunday games in the NFL, including the broadcasting TV network for each contest. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App.
All times are Eastern.
New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
Scroll to continue with content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS
Miami Dolphins at New York Giants, 1 p.m., CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m., Fox
Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox
Jacksonville Jaguars at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Cleveland Browns at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m., NBC
More from Yahoo Sports:
Illinois player accidentally punches official while celebrating foul call
AB continues blaming others for his downfall in series of tweets
Bronny Jr., Zaire Wade and the making of a high school superteam