10-year-old gifted Savannah Bananas’ tickets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One Sunset Little League baseball player was pleasantly surprised with tickets to a popular sold-out baseball exhibition that has locals going bananas!

Cesar Barrios, 10, and his family will be attending Saturday’s sold-out Savannah Bananas’ baseball game at Isotopes Park.

Story continues below

The Savannah Bananas are an entertainment baseball performance team and are in New Mexico on their “Banana Ball World Tour.”

The surprise was in collaboration with Dunkin’ Donuts.

Aside from the game, Cesar and fans can enjoy a special Savannah Bananas-themed donut on Saturday and Sunday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.