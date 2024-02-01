Up 10 with 6:29 left, Cincinnati Bearcats' win probability at WVU was 93.1 percent
When the Cincinnati Bearcats led the West Virginia Mountaineers 60-50 with 6:29 left Wednesday night in Morgantown, ESPN calculated UC's win probability as 93.1 percent.
UC was outscored 19-5 the rest of the way, falling 69-65. The Bearcats' only two field goals in the final 6:28 of action were a Simas Lukosius 3-pointer with 1:29 left, and an Ody Oguama layup with 3 seconds remaining.
Social media reactions to UC's gut-wrenching loss, which dropped the Bearcats to 14-7 overall, and 3-5 in the Big 12:
Final from Morgantown
Bearcats 65, WVU 69
— Cincinnati Men’s Hoops (@GoBearcatsMBB) February 1, 2024
Got to sing 🎤 after a 19-5 run to end it#HailWV pic.twitter.com/wwLHJW5XJA
— WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) February 1, 2024
🎶 CUE COUNTRY ROADS!!!#HailWV pic.twitter.com/Iv3wy7l8kn
— WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) February 1, 2024
West Virginia Basketball. Tougher than a long weekend at your in-laws.
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 1, 2024
Bad loss.
Not just because of the metrics.
Had a 7-13 team down ten with six and a half to go after letting them hang around way too long.
I wish Jamille would’ve seen the floor when UC was begging for a bucket.
— Mo Egger (@MoEgger) February 1, 2024
FINAL UC losses a highly winnable game at West Virginia 69-65. #Bearcats. Cue John Denver
— Scott Springer (@sspringersports) February 1, 2024
On the bubble….
Cincinnati falls at WVU, and falls back out of the bracket. First 8 out.
Wake is defeated by Pitt, now below Next 4 out. Pitt nearing “under consideration”, TBD.
Virginia > ND to remain within first 6 out.
— T3 Bracketology™️🏀 (@T3Bracketology) February 1, 2024
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati's win probability at WVU was 93.1 percent late in 2nd half