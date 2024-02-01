Up 10 with 6:29 left, Cincinnati Bearcats' win probability at WVU was 93.1 percent

West Virginia Mountaineers forward Quinn Slazinski

When the Cincinnati Bearcats led the West Virginia Mountaineers 60-50 with 6:29 left Wednesday night in Morgantown, ESPN calculated UC's win probability as 93.1 percent.

UC was outscored 19-5 the rest of the way, falling 69-65. The Bearcats' only two field goals in the final 6:28 of action were a Simas Lukosius 3-pointer with 1:29 left, and an Ody Oguama layup with 3 seconds remaining.

Social media reactions to UC's gut-wrenching loss, which dropped the Bearcats to 14-7 overall, and 3-5 in the Big 12:

Final from Morgantown



Bearcats 65, WVU 69 — Cincinnati Men’s Hoops (@GoBearcatsMBB) February 1, 2024

Got to sing 🎤 after a 19-5 run to end it#HailWV pic.twitter.com/wwLHJW5XJA — WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) February 1, 2024

West Virginia Basketball. Tougher than a long weekend at your in-laws. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 1, 2024

Bad loss.



Not just because of the metrics.



Had a 7-13 team down ten with six and a half to go after letting them hang around way too long.



I wish Jamille would’ve seen the floor when UC was begging for a bucket. — Mo Egger (@MoEgger) February 1, 2024

FINAL UC losses a highly winnable game at West Virginia 69-65. #Bearcats. Cue John Denver — Scott Springer (@sspringersports) February 1, 2024

On the bubble….



Cincinnati falls at WVU, and falls back out of the bracket. First 8 out.



Wake is defeated by Pitt, now below Next 4 out. Pitt nearing “under consideration”, TBD.



Virginia > ND to remain within first 6 out. — T3 Bracketology™️🏀 (@T3Bracketology) February 1, 2024

