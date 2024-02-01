Advertisement

Up 10 with 6:29 left, Cincinnati Bearcats' win probability at WVU was 93.1 percent

Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
·1 min read
West Virginia Mountaineers forward Quinn Slazinski
When the Cincinnati Bearcats led the West Virginia Mountaineers 60-50 with 6:29 left Wednesday night in Morgantown, ESPN calculated UC's win probability as 93.1 percent.

UC was outscored 19-5 the rest of the way, falling 69-65. The Bearcats' only two field goals in the final 6:28 of action were a Simas Lukosius 3-pointer with 1:29 left, and an Ody Oguama layup with 3 seconds remaining.

Social media reactions to UC's gut-wrenching loss, which dropped the Bearcats to 14-7 overall, and 3-5 in the Big 12:

