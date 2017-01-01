Texas A&M DE Myles Garrett, the potential No. 1 pick, declares for NFL draft

As expected, Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett is heading to the NFL.

The junior, who is expected to be a high first-round pick — perhaps No. 1 overall — in the upcoming NFL draft, announced Saturday night he will forgo his senior season and declare for the 2017 draft.

“After talking with my family and my coaches, I feel it is in my best interest to declare for the 2017 NFL draft,” Garrett said in a statement. “I would like to thank my teammates for always supporting me, encouraging me and holding me accountable. We are a family, and I will be close with these guys forever.

“I look forward to the challenges that are ahead and I am excited about the opportunity to play at the next level. I will play for any NFL team that gives me a chance and they will get my very best effort.”

Garrett was the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2014 recruiting class, and he has certainly lived up to his lofty recruiting ranking. As a true freshman, Garrett registered 53 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. His numbers were better as a sophomore, when he totaled 59 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks.

This season, Garrett’s statistics dipped a bit as he dealt with various injuries, but he still consistently performed at a high level. With A&M’s bowl game — a 33-28 Texas Bowl loss to Kansas State — in the books, Garrett finished the year with 33 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in 11 games.

“We wish Myles all the best in the upcoming NFL draft and with his professional football career,” said A&M coach Kevin Sumlin. “Not only is he an exceptional talent, but he is an even better person and teammate. He has the desire, heart and character to achieve greatness on and off the football field. Thank you to Myles and his family for all they have done for Texas A&M University.”

