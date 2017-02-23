Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Thursday

Wednesday, February 22

San Martin 3 Sport Rosario 1

Comerciantes Unidos 0 Alianza Lima 2

Sporting Cristal 4 Ayacucho FC 0

Union Comercio 3 Academia Cantolao 1

UTC 1 Deportivo Municipal 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

Group A

1 Sporting Cristal 4 3 1 0 12 0 10

2 Sport Rosario 4 3 0 1 5 3 9

3 Melgar 3 2 1 0 6 1 7

4 San Martin 4 2 0 2 5 5 6

5 Union Comercio 4 1 1 2 3 6 4

6 Ayacucho FC 4 1 0 3 4 9 3

7 Alianza Atletico 3 1 0 2 1 6 3

8 Academia Cantolao 4 0 1 3 2 8 1

Group B

1 Real Garcilaso 3 3 0 0 7 2 9

2 UTC 4 3 0 1 6 3 9

3 Alianza Lima 3 2 1 0 6 2 7

4 Deportivo Municipal 4 1 1 2 4 5 4

5 Sport Huancayo 3 1 1 1 3 4 4

6 Juan Aurich 2 0 1 1 2 3 1

7 Universitario 3 0 1 2 2 5 1

8 Comerciantes Unidos 4 0 1 3 3 9 1

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Thursday, February 23

Alianza Atletico v Melgar (2030)

Sport Huancayo v Juan Aurich (1815)

Friday, February 24

Universitario v Real Garcilaso (0100)

Saturday, February 25

Ayacucho FC v Union Comercio (1730)

Sport Rosario v Sporting Cristal (2245)

Deportivo Municipal v Comerciantes Unidos (2030)

Sunday, February 26

Melgar v San Martin (1830)

Real Garcilaso v UTC (1600)

Juan Aurich v Universitario (2100)

Alianza Lima v Sport Huancayo (2315)