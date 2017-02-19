Soccer-Austrian championship results and standings

Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 19
SV Ried 1 Salzburg 6
Saturday, February 18
Rapid Vienna 0 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 0
Altach 1 SKN St. Polten 2
Sturm Graz 0 Austria Vienna 4
Mattersburg 2 Wolfsberger AC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Salzburg 22 14 4 4 47 17 46
-------------------------
2 Altach 22 13 4 5 35 25 43
3 Austria Vienna 22 13 2 7 42 30 41
-------------------------
4 Sturm Graz 22 12 3 7 36 22 39
-------------------------
5 Rapid Vienna 22 7 8 7 33 24 29
6 Wolfsberger AC 22 7 4 11 27 36 25
7 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 22 7 4 11 20 36 25
8 SKN St. Poelten 22 5 6 11 25 41 21
9 Mattersburg 22 5 5 12 22 36 20
-------------------------
10 SV Ried 22 6 2 14 19 39 20
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
