Soccer-Austrian championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Austrian championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, February 19

SV Ried 1 Salzburg 6

Saturday, February 18

Rapid Vienna 0 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 0

Altach 1 SKN St. Polten 2

Sturm Graz 0 Austria Vienna 4

Mattersburg 2 Wolfsberger AC 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Salzburg 22 14 4 4 47 17 46

-------------------------

2 Altach 22 13 4 5 35 25 43

3 Austria Vienna 22 13 2 7 42 30 41

-------------------------

4 Sturm Graz 22 12 3 7 36 22 39

-------------------------

5 Rapid Vienna 22 7 8 7 33 24 29

6 Wolfsberger AC 22 7 4 11 27 36 25

7 FC Admira Wacker Moedling 22 7 4 11 20 36 25

8 SKN St. Poelten 22 5 6 11 25 41 21

9 Mattersburg 22 5 5 12 22 36 20

-------------------------

10 SV Ried 22 6 2 14 19 39 20

1: Champions League preliminary round

2-3: Europa League preliminary round

4: Europa League depending on domestic cup

10: Relegation