NFL draft profile: No. 13 — Western Michigan WR Corey Davis, health question but terrific talent

Shutdown Corner is counting down the top 50 prospects in the 2017 NFL draft with a scouting report, quotes from NFL evaluators and a projection where they might be drafted.

13. Western Michigan WR Corey Davis

6-foot-3, 209 pounds

Key stat: Davis is the all-time FBS leader in receiving yards (5,278) and the all-time Mid-American Conference leader in receptions (332) and TD receptions (52). He also is the only FBS player with more than 300 receptions, more than 5,000 yards and more than 50 touchdowns in a career.

View photos Western Michigan’s Corey Davis, right, is our top wide receiver for the 2017 NFL draft. (AP) More

The skinny: Emerging from a tough upbringing in Chicago, Davis accepted his first FBS scholarship offer from then-Broncos head coach P.J. Fleck, Davis nearly broke the 1,000-yard mark as a freshman (67-941-6 receiving) as a true freshman standout. He surpassed the 1,400-yard mark in both his sophomore and junior seasons and combined for 167 catches and 27 TDs in those 25 games. Davis then raised his game again following the graduation of Daniel Braverman and had a brilliant senior season in leading Western Michigan to a 13-0 mark before losing to Wisconsin in the Cotton Bowl. Named the MAC’s Offensive MVP, Davis caught 97 passes for 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns — all of which ranked in the top eight nationally in FBS.

After suffering an ankle injury in January and having surgery to repair it, Davis was unable to play in the Senior Bowl or work out at the NFL scouting combine or his pro day. Although the injury is considered minor, the lack of a timed 40-yard dash is still a bit of a hangup for some NFL evaluators. Davis turns 23 in November.

Best-suited destination: We think Davis profiles as an excellent sidekick to a speed receiver, as a possible co-No. 1, similar to what teams such as the Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers have. For teams that favor size over raw speed — and give extra credit to competitiveness — Davis makes a lot of sense. Clubs that could be especially interested in Davis’ services include the Steelers, Cardinals, Eagles, Cowboys, Panthers, Bears, Chiefs, 49ers, Texans, Raiders, Titans and Ravens.

Upside: Elite production — some of the gaudiest receiving totals in FBS history. Although he was a big fish in a smaller pond, Davis thrived despite extra defensive attention and played for a former receiver in Fleck, who is known to be demanding and detail-oriented with the position. Showed he can produce against top competition, such as 2015 vs. Michigan State (10-154-1 receiving) and in road wins over Northwestern and Illinois in 2016, with a combined 11 catches and 167 yards. Caught five passes or more in 41 of his 50 college games.

Excellent work in the red zone — scored 26 TDs in his final 19 college games. Good body length. Can body up smaller defensive backs. Does good work downfield and can track the ball easily in the air. Can make the first man miss and will power through initial contact well. Has good gear-up speed once he’s on the move and can pull away from defensive backs when needed, as he did here against Ohio:

View photos Corey Davis can gear up to top speed and pull away from defenders when needed. (Draftbreakdown.com) More

Carries a chip on his shoulder from a difficult childhood, and is shows in the passion with which he plays. Has improved each season, working on the little details to get better. Openly has spoken about how he didn’t know how to watch film when he first arrived in Kalamazoo but now enjoys the meticulous process. Has added strength in the weight room and improved his playing speed. Shows effort in blocking. Battles for the ball in jump-ball situations — witness his final college touch, this remarkable touchdown catch on a terribly thrown pass against Wisconsin that was befitting of Davis’ college career: