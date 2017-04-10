NFL draft profile: No. 17 — Clemson QB Deshaun Watson, extraordinarily accomplished leader

Shutdown Corner is counting down the top 50 prospects in the 2017 NFL draft with a scouting report, quotes from NFL evaluators and a projection where they might be drafted.

17. Clemson QB Deshaun Watson

6-foot-2, 221 pounds

Key stat: Accounted for 116 touchdowns (90 passing, 26 rushing) and 41 turnovers (34 INTs, seven fumbles) in 38 college games (35 starts).

The skinny: Raised by a single mother (who survived oral cancer when Deshaun was in high school) with three siblings, living in a Habitat For Humanity house presented by former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Warrick Dunn. Started four years in high school, committed to Clemson as a sophomore and led his school to its first state title in more than a century. Watson stuck with his commitment despite nearly every school in the country continuing to recruit him and seeing his recruiting rankings rise to elite levels.

Clemson QB Deshaun Watson is one of the most decorated college quarterbacks in recent college history.

Enrolled at Clemson and started five games as a true freshman, suffering a broken throwing hand, a sprained MCL, a bone bruise in his knee and a torn ACL that cur his season short. Still managed to play through the injuries — including the ACL — in a win over rival South Carolina before having season-ending surgery before the bowl game. Started 15 games the next season (despite missing all of spring practice) for the national runners-up and was a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Finishing second in the Heisman voting in 2016, Watson — who was named a team captain as a junior — led the Tigers to a national championship, beating the Alabama team that had defeated him in the BCS title game the year prior with a TD drive that was capped in the waning seconds, being named game MVP. Watson won countless awards in his decorated career and declared early for the 2017 NFL draft after completing his degree in three years. He will turn 22 in September.

Best-suited destination: Among all the quarterbacks in the 2017 class, Watson is most equipped to step in quickly and handle the speed, talent and mental requirements of most NFL systems. He likely would flourish best in a rhythm passing offense or West Coast-type system that also sprinkles in read-option and RPO plays into the game plan. Among the teams that could be especially interested in Watson’s services include the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, New York Jets or Pittsburgh Steelers.

Upside: Incredibly mentally and physically tough. Mature and grounded. Driven to be great. Work ethic is off the charts. Strong character. Handles adversity well and never looks panicked on the field. Won more than 90 percent of his games (32-3 record as starter) and raised his game on the biggest of stages. Threw for 825 yards and 7-1 TD-INT ratio in two title-game appearances against Bama, coming back to win one. Usually puts the ball where it needs to be. Shows very nice touch downfield and throws a very catchable, tight pass. Smooth throwing motion without too much unnecessary movement or hitch, even while on the move. Quick release. Sets his feet well and quickly most of the time.

Wasn’t always asked to make NFL-caliber progressions, but is he able to? Absolutely. Even though the TV copy doesn’t fully show it, Watson manipulates Ohio State S Malik Hooker with his eyes by looking to the other side of the field before going down the left sideline with the pass. Never mind the pass being slightly overthrown — this is good stuff here:

Deshaun Watson moves the Ohio State safety with his eyes beautifully, even though the pass is slightly overthrown.