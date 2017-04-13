NFL draft profile: No. 14 — Clemson WR Mike Williams, big and athletic playmaker who lacks deep speed

Shutdown Corner is counting down the top 50 prospects in the 2017 NFL draft with a scouting report, quotes from NFL evaluators and a projection where they might be drafted.

14. Clemson WR Mike Williams

6-foot-4, 218 pounds

Key stat: After suffering a season-ending neck injury in 2015 season opener, Williams returned with a vengeance for the national champions with 98 catches for 1,361 yards and 11 TDs.

View photos Clemson WR Mike Williams fits the profile of a possible No. 1 NFL receiver — in time. (AP) More

The skinny: Williams emerged from a tiny South Carolina team to become a 4-star recruit who stayed home at Clemson. Was contributor as true freshman, starting three games but missing time with torn ankle ligaments. Emerged as a starter and go-to receiver in 2014, averaging 18.1 yards per catch. In the 2015 season opener against Wofford, Williams suffered a neck fracture after running into the goal post on a touchdown as the Tigers would go on to a 14-1 record and a loss in the college football national championship to Alabama. Celebrated his return to full health in 2016 as Clemson’s leading receiver with nine-catch, 174-yard performance in opener against Auburn and capped final season with eight-catch, 94-yard, one-TD performance in title-game rematch victory over ‘Bama.

Williams earned his degree and entered the 2017 NFL draft following his redshirt junior season. He opted not to run the 40-yard dash or the shuttle drills at the NFL scouting combine but ran them two weeks later at his pro day. Turned in times of 4.53 and 4.51 seconds in the 40-yard dash after some pre-combine predictions feared Williams might not break 4.6 seconds. He turns 23 in October.

Best-suited destination: Williams ideally will land with a team that has a speed complement on the other side of the field, which would allow him to develop over time and not be thrust into a No. 1 role immediately. Although Williams has that potential, it would be perfect if he could reach that plateau, say, in Year 3. Teams that could be very interested in Williams services include the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers.

Upside: Has a receiver physique pretty much how you’d draw it up on paper and possesses requisite athleticism to match. Terrific size, movement skills and body control. Wins in the air and has long arms. Could be a big asset to inaccurate quarterback with his ability to high-point, track and adjust to the ball midair. Dials in on the ball and stakes a claim for it — especially in the red area. Takes it personally when he doesn’t come down with 50-50 balls. Watch here as Williams shows terrific concentration and body control to come down with the fade along the sideline against Ohio State in the college football playoff semifinal game:

View photos Clemson WR Mike Williams shows off his body control and concentration against Ohio State. (Draftbreakdown.com, via YouTube) More

Has the physical tools to be a solid blocker if he works in this area. Good playing speed and combine 40 (even on a notoriously fast track) quelled some of the fears that Williams didn’t have a top gear. Attacks press coverage with strength and aggressiveness and can outmatch most corners physically. Terrific on fade routes and back-shoulder throws, which makes life hell on corners, especially those who are prone to gambling. Can be a factor on all three levels of the field. Has enough juice to run quick, decisive routes and gain yards after the catch — here’s another play from the Ohio State game: