NFL draft profile: No. 16 — North Carolina QB Mitchell Trubisky, one-year standout with strong upside

Shutdown Corner is counting down the top 50 prospects in the 2017 NFL draft with a scouting report, quotes from NFL evaluators and a projection where they might be drafted.

16. North Carolina QB Mitchell Trubisky

6-foot-2, 222 pounds

Key stat: In 13 starts in 2016 — the only starts of his college career — Trubisky completed 68.2 percent of his passes and threw for 3,748 yards with 30 TDs and six INTs, with an 8-5 record.

North Carolina QB Mitchell Trubisky has very good potential but might not be instant coffee in the NFL. (AP)

The skinny: Mr. Football in Ohio but chose to go to UNC — despite recruiting attention from Big Ten schools and SEC schools such as Alabama and Tennessee — because of the hard recruiting of former Tar Heels offensive coordinator Blake Anderson, who is now the Arkansas State head coach. Trubisky redshirted in 2013 and backed up Marquise Williams for two years before earning the starting job in 2016. Took the job and ran with it, although he was only named third-team all-ACC at quarterback because of the presence of Louisville’s Lamar Jackson and Clemson’s Deshaun Watson ahead of him.

After a long deliberation, Trubisky declared early for the 2017 NFL draft. At the NFL scouting combine, he stated his preference to be called “Mitchell.” Trubisky turns 23 in August.

Best-suited destination: Trubisky cut his teeth in a spread system at UNC and likely would assimilate best in the NFL to a finesse, precision offense that emphasizes the short and intermediate passing game. Although he has good potential, some NFL evaluators wonder whether he’d be ready to face live bullets against NFL defenses right away. Among the teams that could be most interested in Trubisky’s services include the Cleveland Browns (the team he grew up rooting for), San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Washington Redskins, New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals.

Upside: Despite one year of starting, Trubisky put up strong numbers (averaging 288 passing yards per game) and had an exceptional TD-INT ratio of 5-1. He delivered clutch, late-game victories against Florida State and Pitt in consecutive weeks and had a strong first season despite losing weapons on offense along the way. Very good athleticism — testing numbers and size compare very favorably to those of Clemson’s Deshaun Watson in some cases. Can move around the pocket, escape pressure and gain first downs with his legs. Sneaky, creative runner. Keeps eyes up while scrambling and can throw on the move.

Appears to have taken to good coaching and has a nice, sculpted, quick release. Can flick it with ease and looks born to throw a football. Throws with nice touch and timing and can smell opportunities downfield when they present themselves. Has shown toughness — will stand in the face of the rush and deliver strikes outside the numbers, as Trubisky did against North Carolina State:

Mitchell Trubisky delivered a strike to the right receiver against pressure here. (Draftbreakdown.com, via YouTube)

Can challenge all three levels of the field, and he was lethal on deep comeback routes. Short and intermediate accuracy is excellent. Refined in the pocket. Will work through his progression and find singled-up receivers. Clean medical history. Clear and obvious potential to improve by leaps and bounds over time.

Downside: One year starting is a big hangup for some talent evaluators. Couldn’t beat out Williams, who was a camp body with the Green Bay Packers last season and currently a free agent. Worked in offense that called for lot of passes parallel to the line of scrimmage, high-percentage screens and many predetermined reads. Spread offense used simpler terminology that will be dissimilar to many NFL systems. Operated almost exclusively from center. Has a good but not great arm and adequate but not great size.