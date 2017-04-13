NFL draft profile: No. 15 — Washington WR John Ross, elite speed and dynamic playmaker

Shutdown Corner is counting down the top 50 prospects in the 2017 NFL draft with a scouting report, quotes from NFL evaluators and a projection where they might be drafted.

15. Washington WR John Ross

5-foot-11, 189 pounds

Key stat: After suffering a torn ACL and missing the 2015 season, Ross broke out in 2016 with 81 catches for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns, along with a 24.2-yard kickoff-return average and one score.

The skinny: High-school track blazer and football star committed to Washington under then-head coach Steve Sarkisian and stepped right in as impact slot receiver and punt and kick returner as a true freshman. In 2014, Ross started games at both receiver and cornerback (more on that below) and returned kicks, all while playing through a right knee injury. Missed the entire 2015 season with a torn ACL and meniscus that he suffered in the spring that year. Returned strong in 2016 and was named offensive MVP, also reprising his role as kick returner.

Ross declared for the 2017 NFL draft following his junior season. Ran a 4.22-second 40-yard dash, the best time recorded in the last 12 years of the event. His calf tightened up, which prevented Ross from running his shuttles and he opted out of the bench press because of impending labrum surgery, which occurred on March 14. Scheduled for combine medical recheck on April 14-15 on that injury. He turns 23 in November.

Best-suited destination: Ross figures to play the “X” or “Z” receiver spots and be a kick-return candidate in the NFL, and his skill set could fit with pretty much any style of offense. If you can’t find a spot for that kind of speed and game-changing ability, you’re probably not much of a coach. Teams that could be especially interested in Ross’ services include the Tennessee Titans, Washington Redskins, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, Oakland Raiders, New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings and others.

Upside: Explosive, field-tilting speed merchant. Can open up a run game by drawing safeties out of the box. Rare burner who can split safeties, even in two-deep zones. Gears up quickly and can freeze and shock defenders with turbo burst. Blink and he’s gone. Has subtle and concise footwork and can change directions in a heartbeat. Put a wicked stutter step on USC’s Adoree’ Jackson, a possible first-round pick, for a long touchdown:

Consistently underthrown after blowing by defenses. Gives you “hidden yards” — drew a ton of pass interference calls from defensive backs who had been burned. Has experience as punt and kick returner, lined up inside and out and took handoffs in creative ways. Also lined up at cornerback in 2014 out of necessity (four starts there) when team was short-handed. Is a threat every time he touches the ball, even when he seems to be hemmed in, like this play against Arizona:

