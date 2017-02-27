Joel Embiid is out indefinitely, as the 76ers' injury woes continue

It’s been one month since Joel Embiid last took the court for the Philadelphia 76ers. From the sound of things, it might be a while before we see him do it again.

Three days after announcing that they’d shut down 2016 No. 1 pick Ben Simmons for the remainder of what would have been his rookie season due to continued complications in his ongoing recovery from surgery to repair a Jones fracture in his right foot, the Sixers announced Monday that Embiid, too, had hit a snag in his attempted return from injury, and will remain on the shelf for the foreseeable future:

Medical update (1/2):

•Embiid did not take part in shootaround after swelling in left knee. MRI today. Listed out indefinitely. — Philadelphia 76ers (@Sixers) February 27, 2017





Embiid's soreness and swelling is due to his normal workouts over the past few days — Bob Cooney (@BobCooney76) February 27, 2017





The 76ers selected Embiid with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft, but missed the first two seasons of his professional career with foot injuries before finally getting healthy enough to play this season. Even operating under a minutes restriction intended to preserve his body, Embiid was a revelation in the first half of the season, a one-man wrecking crew who almost single-handedly elevated the long-moribund Sixers from the ranks of the NBA’s worst teams to something approaching respectability on the court.

Through 31 games, Embiid has averaged 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 2.1 assists in just 25.4 minutes per game. Extrapolate those numbers over 36 minutes of floor time, and you’re talking about a level of per-minute production only matched in years past by guys like Kareem, Shaq, Ewing, the Admiral and Anthony Davis. Focus on just the scoring and rebounding in players’ rookie seasons, and the list of comparables turns up just two players: Wilt Chamberlain and Walt Bellamy, both Hall of Famers, both of whom entered the league more than 55 years ago.

Through the first half of his first season, Embiid looked every ounce a generational talent. He marries balletic footwork with brute force on the block, featuring an array of pivots, counters and spins that have evoked comparisons to Hakeem Olajuwon, and that have tortured opponents into sending him to the free-throw line once every 3.2 minutes of floor time, a monster rate). He’s also got a deft enough touch from the perimeter — a 36.7 percent mark from 3-point range on 3.2 attempts per game — to force defenses to respect him 25 feet away from the rim, giving his Sixers teammates more space to operate in the half-court than they’ve seen in years.

The 7-foot-2, 275-pound Embiid pairs that offensive game with defensive skills that already have him profiling as arguably the most effective rim protector in the league this season. The Sixers have allowed a microscopic 99.1 points per 100 possessions when Embiid’s been on the floor — a mark that would make Philly the No. 1 defense in the league over the course of the full season — compared to conceding 108 points-per-100, a bottom-10 defensive rating, when Embiid sits.

As much fun as Embiid’s unveiling was, both on and off the court, the good times didn’t last. After a face-up drive and dunk during the third quarter of a Jan. 20 meeting with the Portland Trail Blazers, Embiid went down hard and came up limping:

The injury was initially diagnosed as a left knee contusion. After suffering the bone bruise and missing three games, the Sixers allowed Embiid to take the court for a nationally televised game against the Houston Rockets. Since that outing, he has not yet returned to the floor, missing 16 of Philly’s last 17 games despite the team consistently reporting that he’d only miss a game or two at a time.

Three weeks after Embiid sustained the injury, Sixers beat man Derek Bodner reported that Embiid had also suffered to be a tear in the meniscus in his left knee; only then did Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo confirm the tear.

Last week, after the Sixers said they expected Embiid to miss their first four post-All-Star-break games, Embiid said he was frustrated by the way the team handled the dissemination of information about his injury, according to The Intelligencer:

