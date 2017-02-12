Following unrelated Meek Mill video flap, 76ers announce Joel Embiid has a 'minor' meniscus tear

With veteran Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love hurting, it would seem that precocious Philadelphia rookie Joel Embiid would have the fastest track at earning an All-Star Game gig as an injury replacement. On Sunday, it was announced that Love suffered a knee injury and setback …

The Cavs announced Sunday that Love complained of soreness during their 125-109 win over the Nuggets Saturday night. He underwent an MRI Sunday. The team did not announce the results, but said Love would not play against the Timberwolves in Minnesota Tuesday night.

… one that might keep him out long enough to force the 28 year-old from playing in his fourth All-Star Game. Embiid, who missed out on the fan and reserve ballots despite a strong on and off-court push, would appear if healthy to be the next in line.

There might be a line, but Embiid ain’t in it. The 76ers center has missed nine consecutive games already with a left knee bone bruise, and the team on Saturday evening confirmed that the 22 year-old has a meniscus tear in the same knee.

A small tear. Take solace at the suggestion that has the Sixers declining to line Embiid up for an operation on the aching knee. Derek Bodner was the first to break the news:

Joel Embiid has a torn meniscus in his left knee, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation.

The tear was discovered after Embiid underwent an MRI following a 93-92 victory on January 20th over the Portland Trailblazers. Embiid left the game in the third quarter with a left knee contusion after landing awkwardly following a drive to the basket.

Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo addressed the media on Saturday:

“A lot of players do play with minor tears,” Colangelo said. “Once again, the injury is thought to be mostly about the bone bruise and that’s what he’s being treated for. If he can show he is healthy and able to play, there is no reason he shouldn’t play. This is not thought to be a severe injury.”

A meniscus tear can significantly alter a career’s arc, as repeated tears can lead to bone-on-bone situations that severely limit a player’s athleticism and dexterity. Still, a “tear” isn’t an either/or pitch as you would see with knee ligaments, and we don’t doubt Colangelo when he says that players have worked before “with minor tears.”

Whether or not that’s a good thing remains to be seen, as Philadelphia’s season rattles on. Players have played on ACL tears before, too. Adonal Foyle once played with what was basically a jai alai scoop on his arm. None of these are good things.

Philadelphia is a surprising 20-34 on the season, with none of Colangelo’s hoped-for offseason acquisitions contributing significantly to the cause. The squad is 13-18 with Embiid but only 7-16 (after Saturday’s inspiring victory over the Dion Waiters-less Miami Heat, snapping Miami’s 13-game winning streak) with the center out of the line.

Five games out of the final playoff spot in the East with 38 contests left to work, there is still a chance (even considering his minutes limit) that Embiid could lead Philadelphia to its first postseason trip since 2012. What’s his status moving forward?

“It’s more than likely we’ll hold him back until the end of the All-Star break,” Colangelo said.

Bryan Colangelo. "We're looking to hope to get (Embiid) back before the All-Star break…but right now that's even looking in doubt" #sixers — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) February 10, 2017





That diagnosis comes on the heels of the semi-viral video that dashed around Saturday, showing Embiid dancing onstage at a Meek Mill concert on Friday night after being invited ashore by the hip-hop artist:









Some video of Joel Embiid dancing shirtless to Wicked at Meek Mill's concert in Philly tonight. pic.twitter.com/p8dHH91Oco — Jake Pavorsky (@JakePavorsky) February 11, 2017

