Jaguars' new power structure: Tom Coughlin has final say over roster

The Jacksonville Jaguars retained general manager Dave Caldwell, the man who hired since-fired head coach Gus Bradley, drafted quarterback Blake Bortles and has overseen a 15-49 record in his four years on the job.

But earlier this week, the Jaguars hired a familiar face, albeit in an unfamiliar role: former Jacksonville head coach Tom Coughlin was hired as executive vice president of football operations. It wasn’t clear at the time what Coughlin would do in his new gig, but during a Thursday press conference with Coughlin and new head coach Doug Marrone, who served as interim head coach after Bradley was fired in December, we got a clearer picture.

View photos The first head coach in Jacksonville Jaguars history, Tom Coughlin has returned as VP of football operations. (AP) More

In short, Coughlin is in charge now.

Jacksonville owner Shad Khan was excited for what could be under the new regime: “This, ladies and gentlemen, is a spectacular football staff,” he told media.

Via a summary of the press conference by beat writer Ryan O’Halloran of the Florida Times-Union, Coughlin is the final decision-maker for the roster composition and all personnel moves; Jaguars owner Shad Khan said both Caldwell and Marrone will report to Coughlin.

That means any draft picks, free agent signings and other moves need a green light from Coughlin.

Khan said Coughlin was not part of the interview process with head coaching candidates, though Coughlin did tell Khan that Marrone was one of his top two choices; Khan did not reveal the other coach Coughlin preferred, though it was one of the coaches the team had interviewed.

Coughlin, now 70 years old and owner of two Super Bowl titles as head coach of the New York Giants, said he no longer had the desire to coach, and his new job is something he “anticipated and wanted.”

Both Coughlin and Marrone said Bortles is “our quarterback,” and reportedly, Marrone’s faith in Bortles is one of the reasons he was hired as head coach.