Heat now within half-game of playoffs, thanks to Dion Waiters' lifetime supply of daggers

Left for dead just two months ago with a dismal record and a spate of injuries, the Miami Heat have since ranked among the NBA’s most surprising and flat-out best stories. Their second-half surge continued Wednesday, as they came back from a late-third-quarter deficit with a 12-0 fourth-quarter run to take control of their matchup with the Charlotte Hornets before putting the game away behind another round of late-fourth-quarter daggers from — who else? — the inimitable Dion Waiters:

[Tourney Pick’em is open! Sign up now | Bracket Big Board]

Waiters scored nine of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, knocking down three 3-pointers — the last of which came with 45 seconds remaining, after he had already missed one triple try on the possession, before teammate Hassan Whiteside grabbed the offensive rebound to give him another try — to lead the Heat to a 108-101 win.

ANOTHER DION DAGGER pic.twitter.com/jw6ZitJDyl — SB Nation NBA (@SBNationNBA) March 9, 2017





Miami has now won 20 of its last 24 games, the best record in the NBA since Jan. 15, to improve to 31-34 on the season and draw within a hair’s breadth of something that would’ve been unthinkable when the calendar flipped to 2017:

Heat were 11-30 at midway point of season and had a 0.03% chance of making playoffs They're now 1/2 a game out of the No. 8 seed — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 9, 2017





They’ve been doing it with defense, allowing just 102.3 points per 100 possessions since mid-January, the third-stingiest mark in the league behind the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors. They’ve been doing it with offense, averaging 110.9 points-per-100 themselves, sixth in the NBA in that span, while knocking down 11.8 3-pointers a game (fifth-best) at a league-leading 41 percent clip as a team.

They’ve been doing it with stellar play in tight games, boasting the league’s second-best winning percentage (9-3, .750) since Jan. 15 in games where the score’s been within five points in the final five minutes of regulation or overtime. They’ve outscored opponents by a blistering 26.5 points-per-100 in those “clutch” situations during that stretch … and your man Dion — who went 8-for-16 from the floor and 5-for-10 from 3-point range, adding five assists, three rebounds and a steal in 27 minutes &dmash; has been a big part of all that:

Since Dec. 1, Dion Waiters is now 8/15 FG (53.3%) in the last three minutes of games with the Heat ahead or behind by five points #clutch — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) March 9, 2017





Heat are 11-3 when Dion Waiters scores at least 20 points — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 9, 2017





Another major part of Miami’s 20-4 rampage: Waiters’ backcourt partner Goran Dragic, who continued his sensational play over the past few months with 22 points on 6-for-13 shooting, 10 assists, six rebounds and a steal in 34 minutes, during which the Heat outscored the Hornets by 20 points:

Whiteside added a double-double with 10 points, 15 rebounds, four blocks and two steals. Luke Babbitt knocked down four of his eight 3-point tries. James Johnson continued to do a little bit of everything, chipping in 10 points with six rebounds, five assists and three blocks off the bench. Reserve big man Willie Reed was energetic and explosive in short bursts, adding seven points with six rebounds in just under 13 minutes.

“Everybody contributed. Everybody played well,” Dragic said after the game. “And Dion did his thing again.”

“He saved us,” Spoelstra said. “You need guys that can create something out of nothing.”

[Follow Ball Don’t Lie on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

In that way, while Dragic has probably been the Heat’s best player during this magical stretch, Waiters has emerged as their spirit animal — the embodiment of a team that didn’t seem to have nearly enough raw materials to create anything more than a lot of losses and high lottery odds, but that has built something much more than that through defensive commitment, an emphasis on playmaking for others, the chemistry that comes through collective success … and, perhaps above all else, confidence:

“If you don’t have the confidence I don’t think you should be in this game. That’s the bottom line because 90% of this game is mental.” pic.twitter.com/oyGyYxmv5A — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 9, 2017

Read More