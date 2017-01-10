Did Deshaun Watson boost NFL draft stock with memorable game vs. Alabama?

Football fans, be it hardcore college watchers or casual observers, likely woke up Tuesday morning after Monday night’s classic title game wondering about the NFL future of Clemson QB Deshaun Watson.

As in, how high will he go?

The 2017 NFL draft is three-plus months away, and NFL teams still have work to do on the 6-foot-2, 211-pound Watson before their final grades start to harden, even if many started the scouting process on him sooner than normal for an underclassman once it became clear that the junior had no intentions of returning to college next season.

Even with that, it’s hard not to wonder how much his NFL stock has grown overnight.

Watson and the Tigers got off to a slow start against an Alabama defense that might feature 15 future NFL players, but they got their rhythm going and engineered a performance for the ages. In the final two drives against a worn-down defense — they were on the field 99 plays — Watson completed 9 of 10 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown pass with :01 showing on the clock.

[Try the $75K Baller for the Divisional Round, $10K to first

View photos Does Monday’s title-game performance change NFL scouts’ view of Clemson QB Deshaun Watson? (Getty Images) More

Watson, too, had to be tired; the ball was in his hands 71 of those plays, with 56 of them passes. If he was fatigued, he certainly didn’t look it. Despite taking four sacks, getting hit on several more throws and running the ball 21 times, bouncing off several would-be tacklers in the process, he saved his best for last. From the moment prior to the final drive when he implored his receivers to deliver their very best (“Let’s be legendary,” he said), Watson helped will his team to a stunning 35-31 victory.

Not all game tape is the same. NFL evaluators certainly will pick apart all of Watson’s games, and they’ll note his eight multi-interception games (one vs. Troy) over the past two seasons, plus his missed throws in the title game. Yes, there were some, including a few potential interceptions that Alabama couldn’t come down with.

But this is now the second straight season in which Watson has shined brightest against the best college has to offer, including a 405-yard, four-TD line in the championship loss one year ago against Bama (a defense that featured four top-60 draft picks). How does that factor not enter NFL evaluators’ minds when they break him down?

When they watch Monday night’s game and compare it to others, they’ll see some of the same issues they came into the game with. NFL scouts are paid to be picky and meticulous, just as the coaches and general managers they work for tend to be. For the most part, they do a good job. But is there a worry of the scouting process spending too much time picking apart what Watson can’t do and not enough on what he’s really, really good at? It happens every year, especially for quarterbacks.

On the whole, the NFL for too long has viewed prospects and asked how they’ll adapt to the pro game. In some degrees, this is fine because without some rare skills, even heroic college football players can have trouble finding themselves in the league. But teams only now are starting to change their methods — again, quarterbacks especially — of implementing unique talents and building their systems around those.

If you’re asking Deshaun Watson to run the New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers offense, you’re probably not deploying him in the best way possible. But if you look at what the Dallas Cowboys have done with (and for) Dak Prescott, how the Tennessee Titans have built things around Marcus Mariota, or even how the Miami Dolphins utilized Ryan Tannehill well before he got hurt, you can see how a forward-thinking NFL team could spend a high draft pick on Watson and get the most out of his enticing (but perhaps incomplete) skills.

So it’s less about how high he’ll go and maybe more about whether a team is willing to reshape their thinking and play-calling to maximize him. That could be the Cleveland Browns at No. 1. It could be the Buffalo Bills at No. 10, as he was mocked in our 3.0 draft last week. Or Watson could fall farther — late first round? — and be the victim of rigid thinking, bad scheme fits and trigger-shy teams not wanting to remake their system for fear that Watson could fail or that they aren’t diverse enough to pull it off.

Read More