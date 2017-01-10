A heroic QB, a miraculous final drive, a dancing coach: Inside Clemson's (non-)upset of Alabama

TAMPA, Fla. – He’s still celebrating, I guarantee it.

Whatever time you’re reading this on Jan. 10, 2017, Dabo Swinney is still smiling, still hugging, still talking, still reveling in Clemson’s incredible, 35-31 dethroning of Alabama in a College Football Playoff championship rematch – an all-time classic that was decided at the literal last second. He almost assuredly has not slept. He may or may not still be wearing the orange sweatshirt and khakis that were soaked in the postgame Gatorade bath, with grass stains on the right knee of the pants from being tackled to the Raymond James Stadium turf by members of his coaching staff.

“How ’bout it?” Swinney chirped at a reporter walking by while the coach was waiting to appear on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” well after 1 a.m. “How ’bout it? Little ol’ Clemson!”

No, he has not stopped. There is no interrupting Dabo’s Clemson party. Heck, it may rage until next August.

A man who endured a difficult upbringing in a broken Alabama home danced with the national championship trophy like he was rocking a baby. He placed his hands on the shoulders of his ultra-clutch quarterback, Deshaun Watson, on the postgame podium and looked him in the eyes.

“We did it!” Swinney said to Watson. “We did it!”

Then the 47-year-old coach hugged the guy whose last collegiate pass won the national title with one second left. He would hug Watson again and again in the early morning hours, along with dozens of other players and coaches and friends and family. Anyone in the massive throng of Clemson fans that descended here – outnumbering Alabama fans, which is virtually unheard of for a big game – might have gotten an embrace from Dabo.

This was a victory for happy coaching. This was a win that shows you do not have to be a joyless automaton to win it all. Coaching football has become so deadly serious that it was fair to wonder whether fun guys even belonged in the profession anymore.

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson and coach Dabo Swinney celebrate after winning the national title. (Getty More

They do. Dabo is the proof that it can be done.

Swinney is the antithesis of the legendary coach he beat Monday night, Nick Saban. Where Saban expressed little more than grim satisfaction after his five national titles won, Swinney is an unchecked geyser of emotion. Nobody was capping his joy after this victory.

“The paw is flying on top of that mountain tonight,” Swinney said, florid rhetoric pouring forth. “We saw the top of it last year, didn’t quite get there. Tonight we took that next step.”

Clemson took that step in wildly dramatic fashion, winning a game that will go down as one of the greats in college football history.

It drew instant comparisons to the Texas-USC Rose Bowl classic that capped the 2005 season, Vince Young driving the Longhorns for the victory in the final minute. Watson played the role of Young, willing the Tigers 68 yards against the greatest defense in America.

“Greatest man in the country,” Clemson receiver Mike Williams said of Watson. “We knew we had the greatest man in the country on our team.”

“Nerves of steel,” was offensive coordinator Tony Elliott’s description of Watson.

“I knew Deshaun was built for the job,” said defensive lineman Carlos Watkins.

But this was a damn tough job. Watson had been battered all night by the ferocious Alabama defense. He took a shot to the head from linebacker Reuben Foster on the third play of the game, and at one point was sent in a helicopter spin on a scramble by Foster and Minkah Fitzpatrick – a play that ended in a brutal landing.

Still, Watson kept slinging, kept coming, kept applying the pressure to a rapidly fatiguing Alabama defense, leading the Tigers to a shocking 21 fourth-quarter points. (‘Bama had allowed just 32 fourth-quarter points all season before Clemson.)

