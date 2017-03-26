CBS Columbus affiliate cuts away from North Carolina-Kentucky finish, viewers miss winning shot

Sunday’s Elite Eight matchup between North Carolina and Kentucky was awesome for 39 minutes and 50 seconds. It was even better for the final 10 seconds.

Kentucky’s Malik Monk hit a ridiculous, contested 3-pointer to tie the game with 10 seconds on the clock, but North Carolina’s Theo Pinson raced down the court, dished a pass to Luke Maye, and Maye, a former walk-on, swished a game-winning jumper. Viewers around the country went wild …

… Except for those in Columbus, Ohio. The local CBS affiliate in Columbus cut away from the broadcast to a blank screen with a voiceover:


The reason for the cut-away? Well, it’s more rational than you might think. It was for a weather alert/tornado warning. But couldn’t the station have pulled some strings and held off a couple minutes? Or couldn’t it have easily just used a voiceover without cutting away from the picture of the game?

Needless to say, viewers in Columbus were not happy…











You get the point. There are hundreds more tweets that could be embedded here, but they all more or less say the same thing. And there’s nothing the local CBS station can do to rectify its mistake. That won’t stop it from trying, though:


That idea might have worked 20 years ago. Not today, friends.

