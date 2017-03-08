Blazers survive Westbrook's career-high 58 to outlast Thunder in shootout

Russell Westbrook continued his season-long offensive rampage on Tuesday, setting a new career high with 58 points, including 30 after halftime. Unfortunately, even that monster effort wasn’t enough to push the Oklahoma City Thunder over the finish line.

Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum and Allen Crabbe combined for 66 points, and newly acquired center Jusuf Nurkic came up with several big buckets late in the fourth quarter, giving the Portland Trail Blazers just enough firepower to outlast Westbrook for a 126-121 win over the Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

While Westbrook exerted his typical dominance over the Thunder offense, scoring nearly as many points (58) as the rest of his teammates combined (63) and dishing the only nine assists logged by any Thunder starter, Portland benefited from a more egalitarian approach. Seven Blazers scored in double figures, led by Crabbe’s 23 points on 7-for-10 shooting, including a 5-for-7 mark from 3-point land, to go with four rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes off Terry Stotts’ bench.

Crabbe and Lillard (22 points, eight assists, three rebounds) carried the Portland offense through the first three quarters, and McCollum (eight of his 21 in the fourth) and Nurkic (eight of his 17 in the fourth, including a big basket with 31 seconds left to put the Blazers up four) shouldered the load late for the Blazers, who gave up 40 points in the first quarter and trailed by as many as 14 before coming back strong. They have now won three straight to improve to 27-35, and sit just 1 1/2 games behind the idle Denver Nuggets in the race for the Western Conference’s eighth and final playoff seed, with 12 of their final 20 games coming in the friendly confines of the Moda Center.

Westbrook made 21 of his 39 field-goal attempts to surpass his previous career-high of 54, set in April of 2015. (The Thunder lost that game, too.) But despite staking OKC to a six-point halftime lead with 28 pre-intermission points, carrying them back late in the game after they’d fallen prey to a third-quarter Portland blitz, and scoring more points than any player to wear a Thunder or Seattle SuperSonics player since Fred Brown 43 years ago — and yes, that means it’s more than Kevin Durant ever scored for OKC — Russ wound up adding another L to the tally for his most trigger-happy nights:

The Thunder are 4-8 this season when Westbrook shoots 30 or more times. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) March 8, 2017





OKC has now lost 4 straight games in which Westbrook has scored 45+ points (last done by "Tiny" Archibald in 1972-73, via @EliasSports). — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 8, 2017





In falling short on such a massive evening, Westbrook stands alongside another famous offensive juggernaut:

Last guy to score 58 points in a regular season loss? Kobe. Triple-OT game in '06.https://t.co/0lF3vZJdtl — J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) March 8, 2017





As awe-inspiring as Westbrook’s output was, the Thunder just could not get enough stops to make it stand up. After a first quarter that saw Oklahoma City leap out to a 40-29 lead behind 12 points from Westbrook and nine from reserve big man Enes Kanter, the Blazers absolutely incinerated the Thunder defense, scoring 97 points over the final three quarters and shooting 58.7 percent as a team for the rest of the game.

“We’re not good enough to take nights off defensively,” Westbrook said after the game, the sixth in the last 10 outings in which Oklahoma City has allowed at least 110 points.

Crabbe and McCollum sparked a second-half surge to give Portland an 11-point lead early in the fourth quarter, and Oklahoma City trailed by nine when Westbrook, who’d already scored 41 points, returned from his regularly scheduled rest with 8:28 to go in regulation. He promptly resumed exploding, shoving the ball down the Blazers’ throat for three straight baskets in the paint to cut the deficit to five.

After Portland parried to reinflate the lead, OKC once again drew within striking distance, as Westbrook knocked down a pull-up 15-footer, stole the ball from Lillard, and fed Andre Roberson for a fast-break dunk that made the score 112-111 with 3:45 to go. Westbrook just kept pouring it on, earning his way to the free throw line. He tied the score at 114 by making the front end of a pair of free throws with 2:09 left … but missed the back half, one of just three misses in 16 trips to the foul line for the All-Star point guard on the night, to prevent the Thunder from taking the lead.

