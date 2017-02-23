Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins and the NBA's history of dual-big success

In November 1986, when the Celtics, Lakers, Rockets and 76ers ruled the NBA with frontcourts featuring loads of size and skill, the great Jack McCallum pondered ways to alter the rules of the game, because increasingly bigger players were shrinking the court and rendering guard play less relevant.

Raising the basket, increasing the size of the court, widening the lane and playing with four-man teams were all weighed with careful consideration. Then-Golden State Warriors coach George Karl told McCallum at the time, “Right now, the Manute Bols of the game are successful just because they are huge. Now, is that the purity of our game that the fan wants to see? I say no. I say the fan wants to see the Michael Jordans and the Julius Ervings and the Magics, the great athletes who can play basketball.”

Fast forward three decades, and Karl found himself on the Sacramento Kings in 2014-15, mentoring DeMarcus Cousins, a rare blend of size and skill, in an era when the coach’s former Warriors were ruling the league with small-ball lineups in the pace-and-space era. The only reason people want to expand the court now is to make room for a deeper 3-point line and lessen the impact of long-distance marksmen. Gone were the days when 7-footers reigned supreme, it seemed, and so it became increasingly easier for the Kings to rationalize parting ways with their mercurial All-NBA big man.

Karl is long gone from Sacramento, but he was the most vocal of those who stirred the pot that eventually boiled over into the Cousins trade this week. We should point out that Cousins is not without blame, but by trading the perennial All-Star center and chasing a more free-flowing, guard-centric philosophy, the Kings created an interesting dynamic in New Orleans, where we will find out if a redwood forest of a frontcourt can still dominate in today’s NBA. Because no duo is more suited to challenge the small-ball mentality of this pace-and-space era than Cousins and Anthony Davis.

Roughly once every decade or so, with a spike in the 1980s, a team is fortunate enough to feature two future Hall of Fame-caliber bigs in their prime at the same time, and the results are rather incredible:

1963-64 San Francisco Warriors

• Wilt Chamberlain: 36.9 points (53.7 TS%), 22.3 rebounds and 5 assists in 46.1 minutes per game

• Nate Thurmond: 7 points (42.3 TS%), 10.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 25.9 minutes per game

• Offensive rating: 93 (7th of 9)

• Defensive rating: 88.6 (2nd of 9)

Thurmond was a 22-year-old backing up Chamberlain. His production didn’t reach All-Star level until the following year, when the struggling Warriors traded a disgruntled Chamberlain to the 76ers at the All-Star break. Still, in their lone full season together, Thurmond earned First Team All-Rookie honors, Chamberlain captured the fourth of his seven First Team All-NBA selections, and the tandem turned what was a 31-49 team with Chamberlain the year before into a 48-32 squad that reached the 1964 NBA Finals. They ultimately lost in five to a Celtics team in the midst of winning eight straight titles.

1971-75 Kentucky Colonels

• Artis Gilmore: 21.7 points (59 TS%), 17.5 rebounds, 3.6 blocks, 3.2 assists, 42.2 minutes (20.5 USG%)

• Dan Issel: 25.3 points (54 TS%), 10.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 40 minutes (25 USG%)

